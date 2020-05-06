Global Aroma Ingredients Market | Expected to reach USD 17.21 billion by 2027

The Global Aroma Ingredients Market report is a professional asset which offers the in depth analysis of the market and covers all the regions around the globe. For enhanced analysis, the Global Aroma Ingredients Market report provides information regarding the global market into categorized form based on the parameters product, the technology used, consumer applications segment product, its end users, applications of the market. Additionally, this Global Aroma Ingredients Market global research report includes a brief information about all the factors that influence the market either to grow or to demolish. For making the information to understand better, the report delivers analytical information through segmentation of the market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Aroma Ingredients Market

Aroma ingredients market is expected to reach USD 17.21 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 4.70% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Growing demand from cosmetics & personal care industry and increasing R&D investment to provide more innovative products are the factor for the growth of this market.

Major Players

The major players aromatic ingredients covered in the report are Givaudan, Firmenich SA, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Symrise, Takasago International Corporation, Frutarom, MANE, Sensient Technologies Corporation, T.HASEGAWA CO., LTD., S H Kelkar and Company Limited, Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Huabao International Holdings Limited, KAO CORPORATION, Vigon International, Inc., MJ Biopharm Pvt. Ltd, Atul Ltd, BERJÉ INC., Nactis Flavours, Zanos Ltd, and other players domestic and global. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

On the basis of type

On the basis of type, the global aroma ingredients market is segmented into synthetic ingredients and natural ingredients. Natural ingredient segment is expected to dominate the market because of growing demand for natural personal care products.

On the basis of Application

Based on application the aroma ingredients market is segmented into homecare, personal care, fine fragrances and perfumes, others. The homecare sector is expected to dominate the market among all because of growing demand for soaps, hand wash, and other home essential.

