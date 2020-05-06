Fire Damper Market 2019 Size, Status and Global Outlook 2025

The Fire Damper Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Fire Damper Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Fire Damper Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The global Fire Damper market is valued at 205.5 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 231.5 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% during 2021-2026.

A fire damper can be defined as a device installed in ducts and air transfer opening of an air distribution or smoke control system designed to close automatically upon detection of heat.The fire damper industry concentration is not high; there are many manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from China, USA, UK, Germany and Spain etc.

Top Companies in the Global Fire Damper Market

TROX, Ruskin, FLAKT WOODS, Greenheck, Actionair, HALTON, Rf-Technologies, Nailor, Flamgard Calidair, MP3, Aldes, Lorient, KOOLAIR, BSB Engineering Services, Ventilation Systems JSC, Klimaoprema, Lloyd Industries, Celmec, Systemair, etc.

The Fire Damper market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Fire Damper Market on the basis of Types are

Mechanical Dampers

Intumescent Dampers

Air Transfer Fire Dampers

Other Types

On The basis Of Application, the Global Fire Damper Market is

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Industrial Buildings

Marine

Other Applications

Regions Are covered By Fire Damper Market Report 2019 To 2025.North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

