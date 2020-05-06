Disability Insurance Market Future Of Research Technology Outlook 2019-2025

The Disability Insurance Market research report includes analysis of factual data that provides research results, vital recommendations, conclusions, and other important information to the readers, who in turn bases his or her decision making on the content of the report. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, value and volume (as applicable).

Disability Insurance, often called DI or disability income insurance, or income protection, is a form of insurance that insures the beneficiary’s earned income against the risk that a disability creates a barrier for a worker to complete the core functions of their work.

The major manufacturers covered in this report : Allianz, Assicurazioni Generali, China Life Insurance, MetLife, PingAn, AXA, Sumitomo Life Insurance, Aegon, Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance, CPIC, Aviva, Munich Re Group, Zurich Financial Services, Nippon Life Insurance, Gerber Life Insurance, AIG, MetLife, State Farm, Aflac, AIA Group, AlfaStrakhovanie, others.

For example, the worker may suffer from an inability to maintain composure in the case of psychological disorders or an injury, illness or condition that causes physical impairment or incapacity to work. It encompasses paid sick leave, short-term disability benefits (STD), and long-term disability benefits (LTD). Statistics show that in the US a disabling accident occurs, on average, once every second. In fact, nearly 18.5% of Americans are currently living with a disability,[citation needed] and 1 out of every 4 persons in the US workforce will suffer a disabling injury before retirement.

This report segments the Global Disability Insurance Market on the basis of Types are:

Employer-supplied disability insurance

Individual disability insurance

High-limit disability insurance

Business overhead expense disability insurance

Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Disability Insurance Market is Segmented into:

Government

Enterprise

Others

The research mainly covers Disability Insurance in North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia–Pacific (Southeast Asia, China, Korea, India and Japan), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

