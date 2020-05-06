Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market Sustains Competitiveness by Adoption of Technological Innovations

This XploreMR study offers a detailed ten-year analysis and opportunity assessment for the global digital textile printing equipment market for the period between 2018 and 2028. For this study, we have considered 2017 as the base year while market numbers have been estimated for 2018 and projections have been made for the period 2018 to 2028. The CAGR (Compound Average Growth Rate), in terms of both volume & value, has been represented from 2018 to 2028. In this study on the digital textile printing equipment market, various perspectives such as market dynamics, competition analysis, pricing and value chain analysis, regional & segmental growth, macro-economic & industry growth analysis, emerging country growth analysis and segment-level projections have been discussed in a comprehensive manner.

After a detailed study of the global digital textile printing equipment market and analysis of the perspectives of industry participants, it has been concluded that the global digital textile printing equipment market is expected to grow at a value CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. The future outlook of the digital textile printing equipment market is expected to remain lucrative, owing to the healthy growth of the textile industry of various regions. The textile industry is a prominent industry in terms of historical growth outlook and is further expected to grow with a similar pattern during the forecast period. Moreover, Europe is expected to be a prominent region in the global digital textile printing market in terms of revenue in 2018. The East Asia digital textile printing market is pegged to be relatively attractive with a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period.

This report on the digital textile printing equipment market analyses the market at a regional and global level through various segments on the basis of key parameters such as printing type, consumable ink, application, fabric, sales channel and region. The main objective of this report is to provide key insights regarding ongoing trends, competition positioning, growth rate, market potential and other such relevant information & statistics in an appropriate manner to the buyers or various stakeholders in the global digital textile printing equipment market.

In this report on the global digital textile printing equipment market, all the sections have been structured in a systematic way to allow the readers to develop a detailed understanding of the global digital textile printing equipment market. This report on the digital textile printing equipment market begins with the executive summary of the report, which is followed by market introduction, market dynamics, market background and market analysis by key segments at a global level. Further, regional analysis and competition landscape have also been included under the scope of the report. Each section covers qualitative and quantitative assessment of the digital textile printing equipment market on the basis of current developments, historical developments, trends and key opinions gathered through primary interviews with industry participants.

Digital textile printing equipment Market: Segmentation Printing Type Consumable Ink Application Fabric Sales Channel Regions Direct to Fabric Direct to Garment Sublimation Reactive Acid Pigment Consumer Clothing Industrial & Technical textile Soft Signage Sportswear Woven Knit Non-Woven Online Shops/ Sales Offline North America Europe MEA East Asia South Asia Oceania Latin America

The digital textile printing equipment market report begins with the executive summary, in which a detailed overview of the whole market has been presented. In the next section, the report provides a market introduction and market definitions along with taxonomy. In the next section of the report, important market background information, such as macro-economic & forecast factors, industry factors, pricing analysis, value chain and a detailed assessment of the sales of digital textile printing equipment for the base year, has been considered for the study.

In the next section, market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and trends have been studied and their impact on the overall market at a global level has been discussed in detail. Additionally, opportunities for digital textile printing equipment manufacturers have also been analysed in the subsequent section.

In the following sections of the report on the digital textile printing equipment market, market volume (Units) and value (US$ Mn) projections for the aforementioned segments, followed by the summarised view of the seven prominent regions at a global level, have been included for the digital textile printing equipment market.

In order to provide an accurate forecast, we started by calculating the current market size, which provides us a basis of how the market for digital textile printing equipment is expected to grow in the future. To get a better understanding of the characteristics of the digital textile printing equipment market, we triangulated the outcomes of three different types of analysis: primary, secondary and FMI analysis.

As previously stated, the global digital textile printing equipment market has been split into six segments. These segments, on the basis of printing type, consumable ink, application, fabric, sales channel and region, have been analysed on the basis of BPS (Basis Point Share) to understand the relative contribution of the individual segments to the growth of the overall digital textile printing equipment market. This information is important for the identification of various trends in the global digital textile printing equipment market.

In the last section of the digital textile printing equipment market report, a competition landscape of the digital textile printing equipment market has been included to provide a dashboard view to the report audiences, categorised on the basis of players present in the value chain, their global presence in the digital textile printing equipment market and other differentiating factors and strategies. The primary providers covered under the scope are the producers or manufacturers of digital textile printing equipment. In addition to this, the section is mainly designed to provide a detailed comparative assessment of the key manufacturers of digital textile printing equipment and their place in the value chain of the digital textile printing equipment market.

In our study, we have also included detailed company profiles of players involved in the manufacturing of digital textile printing equipment to evaluate their long- & short-term strategies, recent developments and key offerings. Some of the key players covered in the digital textile printing equipment market report include Roland DGA Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, DCC Print Vision LLP, MIMAKI ENGINEERING CO.,LTD, Kornit Digital Ltd, Konica Minolota, Mutoh Holding, Dover Corporation, Shenzhen HOMER Textile Tech Co., Ltd., SPGPrints B.V., and Electronics for Imaging (EFI), Inc., among others.

