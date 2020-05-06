Converged Network Services Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2025

Converged Network Services: Introduction

Converge network services also known as media convergence provides data communication, video, and telephone services on a single network, aiding in convenience and flexibility which is difficult to achieve through separate infrastructures.

Network service providers earlier were using number of hardware, networks, and protocols to connect to servers, but with the aid of converged network services users can avail number of services such as internet browsing, texting, voice over internet, video conferencing etc. with the aid of a single infrastructure offering advantages including improved quality of service at a moderate cost and enhanced protection against malware.

Standardization on Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and TCP/IP aids the service network providers in integrating disparate vendors and products, making network management relatively easier for IT administrators.

Converged Network Services: Drivers and Challenges

Converged network services offer a number of advantages such as low cost of services offered, lower investment involved in the implementation, lower maintenance cost etc. and these advantages are expected to drive the demand for converged network services.

Other factors supporting the growth of converged network services include requirement to upgrade obsolete datacentres, growing cloud services, growing IoT market etc.

The major challenges faced by converged network services market includes managing the bandwidth allocation to increasing number of devices and applications, modernization of network infrastructure, complexities involved in integrating the legacy networks and devices, enhanced risk of disruption of services in case of network malfunction etc.

Global Converged Network Services: Market Segmentation

Global converged network services market can be divided into three segments, based on vertical, component, and region.

Segmentation on the basis of Vertical for Converged Network Services Market:

The major segments of converged network services market on the basis of vertical include:

BFSI

IT

Telecom

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Component for Converged Network Services Market:

The major segments of converged network services market on the basis of the component include:

Hardware

Software

Services

Segmentation on the basis of Region for Converged Network Services Market:

The major segments of converged network services market on the basis of the region include:

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan

The Middle East and Africa

Western Europe

North America

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Japan

Global Converged Network Services: Regional Trend

Among various regions, converged network services market in North America region is expected to dominate during the forecast period because of region’s strong BFSI, IT, telecom, retail and manufacturing sector and the presence of major converged network services providers. North America region is expected to be followed by Western Europe and APEJ.

APEJ region is expected to drive the demand for converged network services market, supported by increasing demand for telecom services from countries with a high population including China and India and increasing penetration of internet services supported by increasing number of smartphones and mobiles.

Global Converged Network Services: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the field of converged network services include:

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.),

Level 3 Communications, LLC (U.S.),

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (U.S.),

CloudGenix Inc. (U.S.)

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Converged Network Services Segments

Global Converged Network Services Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Global Converged Network Services Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Converged Network Services

Global Converged Network Services Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Converged Network Services

Converged Network Services Solutions Technology

Value Chain of Converged Network Services

Global Converged Network Services Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Converged Network Services includes

North America Converged Network Services US Canada

Latin America Converged Network Services Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Converged Network Services Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Converged Network Services Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Converged Network Services Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Converged Network Services

The Middle East and Africa Converged Network Services GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

