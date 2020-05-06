Chloroacetic Acid Market Growth, Analaysis and Advancement Outlook 2019 to 2025

The Chloroacetic Acid Market research report includes analysis of factual data that provides research results, vital recommendations, conclusions, and other important information to the readers, who in turn bases his or her decision making on the content of the report. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, value and volume (as applicable).

The major manufacturers covered in this report: AkzoNobel, CABB, Denak, Dow Chemicals, Daicel Chemical Industries, Niacet, Meridian Chem-Bond Ltd, Shri Chlochem, China Pingmei Shenma Group, Jiangsu New Century Salt Chemistry, Shijiazhuang Banglong Chemical, Shijiazhuang Bide Huagong, Shandong Huayang Technology, Chongqing Seayo Chemical Industry, Jiangsu Tongtai Chemical, Others.

The Global Chloroacetic Acid market report follows SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats) Analysis with expected of 6.8% CAGR values during forecast period.

Chloroacetic acid, also called Chloroacetic acid (MCA), is a bi-functional molecule-structured acid. At room temperature, pure MCA is a colorless, deliquescent crystalline mass. It is very soluble in water, freely soluble in methanol, ethanol, isopropanol, diethyl ether and acetone. It is extensively used as a chemical intermediate for the production of numerous industrially and commercially important chemicals, including glycine, CMC, TGA, and cyanoacetic acid.

Global Chloroacetic Acid Market Overview:

MCA downstream is wide and the major fields are carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC), agrochemical, surfactants and thioglycolic acid (TGA). CMC is acting as a major driving force for the growth of the global chloroacetic acid market. The growth of the CMC market is further being augmented by the increased demand for CMC for oil drilling operations from the oil and gas industry in USA and the Middle East.

The global MCA market will continue to be driven by the Chinese market. China currently accounts for half of global MCA consumption. And Europe are accounting for about 21.29% production market shares in 2016.

At present, in Europe and USA, the chloroacetic acid industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in these regions. With the development of Chinese chloroacetic acid production technology, the competitiveness in the global market gradually increases.

This report segments the Global Chloroacetic Acid Market on the basis of Types are:

Solid MCA

MCA Solution

Molten MCA

Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Chloroacetic Acid Market is Segmented into:

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)

Agrochemical

Surfactants

Thioglycolic acid

Others

This report covers regional analysis including several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. It focuses on the leading and the progressing countries from every region in detail. South East Asia, Japan, China, and India are also predictable to witness vigorous growth in their respective markets for Global Chloroacetic Acid Market in the near future, states the research report.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Chloroacetic Acid Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

