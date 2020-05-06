Cabazitaxel Market Research 2019 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025 | Sanofi, Tapi Teva, Fuan Pharmaceutical Group

Global Cabazitaxel Market Research Report 2019 is created to provide the market landscape and unlimited guideline about contemporary market size, share, driving factors, trends, progressive growth, and dominant players of the Cabazitaxel market. The report serves overall information on the market to top manufacturers, distributors, traders, dealers. It will help them understand the product scope, market overview, market driving force, technological advancement, market risk, opportunities, and research findings.

According to study, the global Cabazitaxel market is valued at 170 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 250 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2019-2025.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report is:

Sanofi, Tapi Teva, Fuan Pharmaceutical Group, Fujian Yewpark Biological, Amongst Others

The leading players of Cabazitaxel industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The competitive market scenario among Cabazitaxel players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies.

Summary

Cabazitaxel (previously XRP-6258, trade name Jevtana) is a semi-synthetic derivative of a natural taxoid. It was developed by Sanofi-Aventis and was approved by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of hormone-refractory prostate cancer on June 17, 2010. It is a microtubule inhibitor, and the fourth taxane to be approved as a cancer therapy.

Global cabazitaxel production regions are mainly distributed in USA and Europe. There is no doubt that USA is the largest production region in the world. In the future, we predict that there will be more and more cabazitaxel suppliers as soon as Sanofi’s Cabazitaxel patent expired. By 2024, global production will be 1427.4 Kg.

Currently, there are four major cabazitaxel API suppliers globally, including Sanofi, Tapi Teva, Fuan Pharmaceutical Group and Fujian Yewpark Biological etc. Sanofi is the global leader in this industry. According to our research, Sanofi had provided 845.8 Kg cabazitaxel API in 2017, which account for 95.32% of global market.

Segment by Type

Type I

Type II

Segment by Application

Age below 65

Age Above 65

Overview:

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Further in the Cabazitaxel Market research reports, following points are included along with in-depth study of each point:

Production Analysis – Production of the Cabazitaxel is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Market key players is also covered.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Supply and Consumption – In continuation with sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supple and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various Market leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost and revenue.

Other analyses – Apart from the aforementioned information, trade and distribution analysis for the Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers is also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

