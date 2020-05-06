Automation Testing Market is Set to Show Magnificent Growth by Forecast 2027 with Focusing on Eminent Players- IBM, Capgemini, Cigniti Technologies, Codoid, Keysight Technologies, Micro Focus, Parasoft

Automation testing involves two different types of testing, static and dynamic. Automated testing is essential to ensure quality during development cycles. Manual repetition of a test is often time-consuming, and automated software testing can significantly contribute to cost savings by reducing the time to run repetitive tests. Additionally, it can quickly execute thousands of different complex test cases run, offering broad coverage over manual tests. Fast-growing economies of the Asia-Pacific provide a positive outlook for the market players in the forecast period.

The robust growth of the global automation testing market can be attributed to the high demand for machine learning and artificial intelligence among enterprises in quality assurance and testing. Moreover, an increasing need to provide seamless end-user experience is further propelling market growth. However, the prevalence of manual testing and high implementation cost associated with automation testing is likely to restrict market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, the rapid consumption of mobile-based applications and developments in the IT sector are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the automation testing market in the coming years.

Leading Key Players profiles in this report includes, IBM Corporation, Capgemini SE, Cigniti Technologies Ltd., Codoid, Keysight Technologies, Micro Focus International plc, Parasoft Corporation, SmartBear Software, Inc., ThinkSys Inc., Tricentis GmbH

The reports cover key developments in the automation testing market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from automation testing market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automation testing in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the automation testing market.

The global automation testing market is segmented on the basis of component, endpoint interface, and industry vertical. Based on type, the market is segmented as dynamic testing, static testing, and services. On the basis of the endpoint interface, the market is segmented as desktop, mobile, web, and embedded software. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, IT and telecom, automotive, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, logistics and transportation, and others.

The overall automation testing market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the automation testing market.

