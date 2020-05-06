2020 Smart Factory Market Size Projected to Reach 106430 million US$ by 2026

The research study on Global Smart Factory Market organizes the overall perspective of the industry. This incorporates upcoming flow of the Smart Factory Market together with an extensive analysis of recent industry statistics. It describes the Smart Factory market size as well as factors controlling market growth. Likewise, the report explains various challenges which affect Smart Factory market expansion. The report reviews economic prominence of the Smart Factory industry around the globe. The report offers a crucial understanding of entire Smart Factory market dimensions and evaluation during period 2020 to 2026.

The global Smart Factory market is valued at 51510 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 106430 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2021-2026. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Smart Factory Market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

North America was the largest market with a market share of 29.09% in 2012 and 26.56% in 2017 with an increase of 2.53%. Europe and China ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 26.50% and 18.92% in 2016. The smart factory market has been increased in accordance with the development of whole economy, technology and emerging application and the whole world response to the industry 4.0. What is more, continuous advancement in machine intelligence and internet is expected to bring about a fourth industrial revolution, expected to offer a wide range of benefits, including greater efficiency, flexibility, and safety.

The Major Players in the market include : Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corp., General Electric Company, Emerson Electric Company, Schnieder Electric, Atos SE, Rockwell Automation Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, etc.

Smart Factory Breakdown Data by Type

– Process Manufacturing

– Discrete Manufacturing

– Others

Smart Factory Breakdown Data by Application

– Automobile and Transportation

– Food and Beverage

– Electrical and Electronics

– Chemical and Material

– Oil and Gas

– Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

– United States

– China

– European Union

– Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The report focuses on global major leading industry players of Smart Factory Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Smart Factory Market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

