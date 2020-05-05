Weight Loss and Weight Management Market 2019 Global Industry Extensive Competitive Landscape on Size, Volume, Trends, Share and Revenue| Regional Forecast By 2022

2019 Research Report on Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Market is a professional and comprehensive report on the Weight Loss and Weight Management industry.

#Download Free PDF Sample Brochure of report Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Market 2019 across with 187 Pages and in-depth TOC Analysis @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=344552

Key Players: Atkins Nutritionals. (US), Herbalife(US), Nutrisystem(US), Ethicon(US), Covidien(US), Apollo Endosurgery (US), Brunswick (US), Amer Sports (Finland), Johnson Health Technology(Taiwan), Technogym (Italy), Weight Watchers (US), Jenny Craig (US), eDiets.com (US), VLCC Healthcare (India), Slimming World (UK), Gold’s Gym (US), Duke Diet & Fitness Center (US).

“Global weight loss and weight management market projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9%”

The weight loss and weight management market is expected to reach USD 245.51 billion by 2022 from USD 175.94 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.9%. The increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, increasing number of bariatric surgeries, growing obesity, and the launch of new and advanced products are driving the growth of this market. On the other hand, market growth may be hindered due to the high cost of low-calorie diets and deceptive marketing practices.

“Fitness equipment to dominate the market during the forecast period”

By equipment, the weight loss and weight management market is segmented into fitness equipment and surgical equipment. The fitness equipment segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2017 and projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing accessibility to gyms and continuous technological development in equipment are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

“Beverages segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2017”

Based on diet, the weight loss and weight management market is segmented into meals, beverages, and supplements. The beverages segment is expected to dominate this market, due to the growth of the obese population and increasing awareness about nutrition and healthy lifestyles.

Get Flat 20% Discount on this Latest Research Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=344552

“Online weight programs segment to witness high growth during the forecast period”

Based on service, the weight loss and weight management market is segmented into fitness centers, slimming centers, consulting services, and online weight loss programs. The online fitness centers segment is expected to account for the largest share due to increasing awareness about health and fitness among the population, which has resulted in a significant increase in the number of health clubs and gyms across the globe. The online weight programs segment is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period, due to the popularity of online programs offered through Internet subscriptions.

“Asia to witness high growth during the forecast period”

In 2017, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market followed by Europe. However, Asia is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment is attributed to the increasing incidence of obesity and diabetes, sedentary lifestyles, rising disposable income, and increasing awareness about nutrition and healthy lifestyles.

Research Coverage: The report provides an overview of the weight loss and weight management market. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as diet, equipment, service, and region. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Download Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=344552

In the end, the Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Market report’s conclusion part notes the estimation of the industry veterans.

Connect Us for more information at [email protected] or Call Us + 1 888 391 5441.

About Us: DeepResearchReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald