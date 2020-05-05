Web Content Filtering Market is expected to grow further at a CAGR of 10.3% until 201

According to Transparency Market Research’s new market report, titled ‘Web Content Filtering Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2013 – 2019’, the need for web content filtering has increased with the exponential growth of the Internet that has also increased the number of cyber-attacks and cyber threats in the web world.Internet malware and cyber-attacks are on the rise, leading to breaches of confidential information and security, data theft, and easy access to undesirable content.

These threats have given rise to a number of time-consuming issues that bother data-sensitive industries and corporate offices. Such issues have led to growing concern for corporate as well as domestic security and safety and thus, the demand for web content filtering solutions is on a rise. The report provides a complete strategic analysis of the global web content filtering market, including competitive analysis of various market segments based on end use, technique, type, and in-depth cross-sectional scrutiny.

Under the market overview section, the report states that web content filtering solutions have the ability to provide strong network security by blocking access to undesirable websites that are likely to distribute malicious content and viruses. Web content filtering solutions are designed to restrict information delivered over the internet via the web or e-mail and provide users access to only specified content on the internet. Such factors have made web content filtering solutions a basic necessity in business organizations. Based on the overall market analysis and key trends in the report, the demand for web content filtering solutions is growing mainly due to the increasing corporate concerns over employee productivity at offices, data security, and legal liability.

The need for prevention of web content liabilities, malware exposure, and meeting government standards is pushing the market for web content filtering solutions. Awareness regarding the need to control and monitor internet-related security issues and breaches encourages corporate firms and business organizations to adopt web content filtering solutions on a wider scale. Moreover, the constantly changing government regulations, coupled with the increasing desire to reduce bandwidth usage, has fueled to the growth momentum of this market.

However, high maintenance requirements and high cost involved in the installation of web content filtering solutions pose a significant challenge for growth of this market. Therefore, in response to customers’ high sensitivity to price factors, web content filtering solutions have reached a state of equilibrium in the global market. Presently, the market has several security vendors that have started developing multiple deployment platforms and integrated suites. These solutions help monitor malicious activities in an easy manner.

The report also analyzes various technologies in this market and currently places URL filtering technique as the most dominant technology of all, followed by file type filtering as the next fastest growing technology for the coming years. Within the end-use segments of the web content filtering market, the business organizations segment accounted for a value of US$441.9 million in 2012 and is expected to grow further at a CAGR of 10.3% until 2019. By geography, the North America market accounted for the largest market share in 2012 owing to the favorable government regulations that encourage the use of web content filtering solutions and technologies in the consumers’ day-to-day life. The U.S. is at the forefront of the North America market for web content filtering solutions.

