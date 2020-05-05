Usage-Based Insurance Market Competitive Outlook : MetroMile,Progressive,Allstate,Nationwide,Esurance,Safeco,Travellers,Liberty Mutual Insurance,AIOI,QBE
Usage-Based Insurance Market report puts across the idea of high level analysis of major market segments and identification of opportunities. This market report accomplishes comprehensive analysis of profiles of key market players that provides a competitive landscape. Usage-Based Insurance Market analysis and market segmentation has been carried out in terms of markets, geographic scope, years considered for the study, currency and pricing, research methodology, primary interviews with key opinion leaders, RFM market position grid, RFM Usage-Based Insurance Market challenge matrix, secondary sources, and assumptions. The Usage-Based Insurance Market report displays important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the industry by the key players.
Global usage-based insurance market is expected to reach a CAGR of 19.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Usage-Based Insurance Market report offers theoretical investigation and key examination on ICT Industry which provides market scope, applications, a geographical present which drive the Usage-Based Insurance market.
Some Of The Key Players In The Market Include:
Intelligent Mechatronic Systems Inc., TrueMotion, Cambridge Mobile Telematics, Insure The Box Limited, Progressive Casualty Insurance Company,Modus Group LLC , Inseego Corp, Metromile Inc., The Floow Limited, Vodafone, Allstate Insurance Company, Octo Group, TomTom International, Allianz, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Verizon, Sierra Wireless, Mapfre, Movitrack Viasat, Inc., ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A., UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S.P.A.
The Usage-Based Insurance report incorporates the methodical examination of the present situation of the commercial center, which incorporates various market elements. The Usage-Based Insurance Market research report includes a brief on these patterns that help the business to comprehend the market alongside strategizing for their business development. This Usage-Based Insurance market report additionally furnishes with a keen outline of item particular, item, innovation, type and generation examination by considering the critical factors for Revenue, Gross and Gross Margin Cost.
Market by Type
- Pay-As-You-Drive Insurance
- Pay-How-You-Drive Insurance
- Distance Based Insurance
- Pay-As-You-Go Insurance
Market by Application
- Men
- Women
Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows:
- On the basis of package type the market is segmented into pay-as-you-drive (PAYD), pay-how-you-drive (PHYD), and manage-how-you-drive (MHYD). In 2019, the pay-as-you-drive (PAYD), market is growing with the highest CAGR of 19.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
- On the basis of vehicle type the market is segmented into light-duty vehicle (LDV) and heavy-duty vehicles (HDV). In 2018, light-duty vehicle (LDV) market is growing with the highest CAGR of 19.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.
- On the basis of device offering the market is segmented into company provided and bring your own device (BYOD). The company provided market is growing with the highest CAGR of 18.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Table of Content:
Part 1 Market Overview
Part 2 Global Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 3 Asia-Pacific Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 4 Asia-Pacific Market by Geography
Part 5 Europe Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 6 Europe Market by Geography
Part 7 North America Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 8 North America Market by Geography
Part 9 South America Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 10 South America Market by Geography
Part 11 Middle East & Africa Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 12 Middle East & Africa Market by Geography
Part 13 Key Companies
Part 14 Conclusion
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the global Usage-Based Insurance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data
- To understand the structure of Usage-Based Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Usage-Based Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Usage-Based Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
