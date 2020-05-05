Rolling Stock Market 2018-2023| CRRC (China), Alstom (France), Siemens (Germany), Bombardier (Canada), General Electric (US), Hyundai Rotem (South Korea)

A research report on “Rolling Stock Market – By Product Type (Diesel Locomotive, Electric Locomotive, Electro-Diesel Locomotive), By Locomotive Technology (Conventional Locomotive, Turbocharge Locomotive), By Application (Passenger Coach, Freight Wagon) By Component (Pantograph, Axle, Wheelset, Traction Motor) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023” has been recently produced by Kay Dee Market Insights. The report is categorized in different parts, such as market dynamics, market sizing, competitive analysis and more. Different analytical methods such as Porter’s analysis, PEST analysis and more have been used to get a 360° analysis of the global Rolling Stock market. In competitive landscape part, KD Market Insights has focused on company profiling, market positioning, market share analysis and more.

global Rolling Stock market for a span of 6 years i.e. between 2018 and 2023. This report presents an overview on Rolling Stock market and technologies used in it such as Product Type, Locomotive Technology, Application, Component used for various Locomotive Technology segments such as Conventional Locomotive, Turbocharge Locomotive, Maglev. Rolling Stock analyzed in this report include Application such as Passenger Coach, Freight Wagon.

Segmentation Analysis:

The Rolling Stock market is categorized into different segments, which are By Product Type, By Locomotive Technology, By Application and By Component.

By Product Type

On the basis of By Product Type, the market is fractioned into Diesel Locomotive, Electric Locomotive, Electro-diesel Locomotive, DMU, EMU, Light Rail/Tram, Subway/Metro, Coach, Wagon segments. Diesel Locomotive sub-segment captured around XX% market share of the Rolling Stock market in 2018. The segment is poised to develop a market value of USD XXX Billion by the end of 2024, by masking a CAGR of XX% over the said period.

By Locomotive Technology

Additionally, the By Locomotive Technology segment includes sub-segments such as Conventional Locomotive, Turbocharge Locomotive, Maglev. Conventional Locomotive segment was worth USD XX Billion in 2018 and is envisioned to reach USD XX Billion by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.

By Application

Additionally, the By Application segment includes sub-segments such as Passenger Coach, Freight Wagon. Passenger Coach segment was worth USD XX Billion in 2018 and is envisioned to reach USD XX Billion by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.

By Component

On the basis of By Component, the market is fractioned into Pantograph, Axle, Wheelset, Traction Motor, Auxiliary Power System, Air Conditioning System, Passenger Information System, Position Train Control segments. Pantograph sub-segment captured around XX% market share of the Pantograph market in 2018. The segment is poised to develop a market value of USD XXX Billion by the end of 2024, by masking a CAGR of XX% over the said period.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market is divided into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America regions. At present, Asia Pacific is the prominent market, holding XX% of the global market share. The Asia Pacific Rolling Stock market was calculated at USD XX Billion in 2018 and is poised to thrive at a pace of XX% CAGR over the predicted interval, i.e. 2019-2024.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined vigorously in the report. Some of the major players operating in the market include.

– CRRC (China)

– Alstom (France)

– Siemens (Germany)

– Bombardier (Canada)

– General Electric (US)

– Hyundai Rotem (South Korea)

– Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan)

– Stadler (Switzerland)

– Others Major & Niche Key Players

Research Scope and Deliverables:

– Research Methodology & Executive Summary

– Market Drivers, Trends, Barriers and Opportunities

– Market Size and Forecast Projections

– Competitive Analysis

– Macroeconomic Indicators of Various Countries Impacting the Growth of the Market

– Extensive Coverage of Industry Players including Recent Product Launches and Market Activities

– Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis:

Industry report analyses the Rolling Stock market by the following segments:

– By Product Type

– By Locomotive Technology

– By Application

– By Component

Geographic Market Analysis:

The report offers exhaustive analysis of North American, European, Asia Pacific, Latin American, and Middle East & African Rolling Stock market. In addition, the further breakdown of market data and analysis of region into countries is covered in the report.

Table of Contents:

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Rolling Stock Market

3. Global Rolling Stock Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Rolling Stock Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Rolling Stock Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Global Rolling Stock Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

9.4. Diesel Locomotive

9.5. Electric Locomotive

9.6. Electro-diesel Locomotive

9.7. DMU

9.8. EMU

9.9. Light Rail/Tram

9.10. Subway/Metro

9.11. Coach

9.12. Wagon

10. Global Rolling Stock Market Segmentation Analysis, By Locomotive Technology

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Locomotive Technology

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Locomotive Technology

10.4. Conventional Locomotive

10.5. Turbocharge Locomotive

10.6. Maglev

11. Global Rolling Stock Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

11.4. Passenger Coach

11.5. Freight Wagon

12. Global Rolling Stock Market Segmentation Analysis, By Component

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Component

12.4. Pantograph

12.5. Axle

12.6. Wheelset

12.7. Traction Motor

12.8. Auxiliary Power System

12.9. Air Conditioning System

12.10. Passenger Information System

12.11. Position Train Control

13. Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America Rolling Stock Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1. By Product Type

13.2.2. By Locomotive Technology

13.2.3. By Application

13.2.4. By Component

13.2.5. By Country

13.2.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

13.2.5.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

13.2.5.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.5.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3. Europe Rolling Stock Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1. By Product Type

13.3.2. By Locomotive Technology

13.3.3. By Application

13.3.4. By Component

13.3.5. By Country

13.3.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.3.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.3.5.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.5.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.5.5. France Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.5.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.5.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.5.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.5.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4. Asia Pacific Rolling Stock Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1. By Product Type

13.4.2. By Locomotive Technology

13.4.3. By Application

13.4.4. By Component

13.4.5. By Country

13.4.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.4.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.4.5.3. China Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.5.4. India Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.5.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.5.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.5.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.5.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.5.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.5.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.5.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5. Latin America Rolling Stock Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5.1. By Product Type

13.5.2. By Locomotive Technology

13.5.3. By Application

13.5.4. By Component

13.5.5. By Country

13.5.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.5.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.5.5.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5.5.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5.5.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.6. Middle East & Africa Rolling Stock Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.6.1. By Product Type

13.6.2. By Locomotive Technology

13.6.3. By Application

13.6.4. By Component

13.6.5. By Geography

13.6.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography

13.6.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography

13.6.5.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.6.5.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.6.5.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.6.5.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue….

