Rising Air Traffic to Drive Global Commercial Aviation Crew Management System Market to US$4.39 bn by 2023

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research “Commercial Aviation Crew Management System Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2015 – 2023,” global commercial aviation crew management system market was valued at US$2.09 bn in 2014, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2015 to 2023 to account for US$4.39 bn by 2023.

The market for crew management system in the global commercial aviation industry is primarily being driven by the escalating emphasis in improving the optimization of resources, which leads to improving operational efficiencies. The growth in demand for real time data and adoption of advancing technologies in order to reduce additional cost are the key driving factors for the global commercial aviation crew management system market. Coupled with the rising air traffic and the positive transformation of the global commercial aviation industry, the demand for advanced automated systems among airlines, airports and other buyers is on escalation worldwide. Owing to these factors the market for commercial aviation crew management systems is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

The global market for crew management systems has been segmented on the basis of type and geography. Based on the segmentation by type, the global market for commercial aviation crew management system is categorized into software, hardware and services. The software segment is estimated to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period and register a growth rate of 8.9% from 2015 to 2023 globally. Following software, the hardware segment is currently estimated to account for the second largest share in the global commercial aviation crew management systems market. The fastest growing segment is estimated to be the services, which are expected to experience major surge in demand over the forecast period from 2015 to 2023.

