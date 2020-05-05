Portable Ultrasound System Market Analysis 2019 Top companies are GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Global Portable Ultrasound System Market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The increased market growth can be identified by rising use of ultrasound for early-stage disease diagnosis.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global portable ultrasound system market are: GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Samsung Medison Co., Ltd, ESAOTE SPA, Hitachi Healthcare Americas, TERASON DIVISION TERATECH CORPORATION, BenQ Medical Technology, Signostics, CHISON, Mobisante, Franciscan Health Inc, MEDinCN, Wuhan Zoncare Bio-medical Electronics Co., Ltd, Shenzhen WELLD Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., SIUI, ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd, Global Trade Medical Supplies, EC21 Inc among others.

Global Portable Ultrasound System Market By Type of Device (Mobile Ultrasound Device, Hand-Held Ultrasound Device), Application (Radiology, Cardiology, Obstetrics/Gynecology, Vascular Applications, Urological Applications, Orthopedic and Musculoskeletal Applications, Others), Technology (Diagnostic Ultrasound, Therapeutic Ultrasound), Device Display (Color Ultrasound, Black and White (B/W) Ultrasound), System Portability (Trolley/Cart-Based Ultrasound Systems, Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Systems, Point-of-Care (POC) Ultrasound Systems), End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers, Maternity Centers, Surgical Centers, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition:

Ultrasound imaging is based on sound waves which create images of inside of the body. This device basically used for the diagnoses of the causes of swelling, pain as well as infection in the organs and also examines a fetus in pregnant women as well as hips and brain in infants. This device provides high resolution as well as good quality images at affordable price than normal ultrasound devices in critical care unit and emergency departments.

Competitive Analysis:

Global portable ultrasound system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares portable ultrasound system market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, obstetrics and gynecological disorders will propel the growth of this market

Increasing public and private investments, funding and grants may boost the market for a long run

It allows physician to improve mortality and morbidity rates which may fuel the growth of the market

Number of hospitals as well as diagnostic centres are growing which is driving the market growth

Market Restraints

High cost of device may restrain the growth of the market

Lack of trained medical professionals will hamper the market in the forecast period

Strict government norms is also restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global Portable Ultrasound System Market

By Type of Device

Mobile Ultrasound Device

Hand-Held Ultrasound Device

By Application

Radiology

Cardiology

Obstetrics/Gynecology

Vascular Applications

Urological Applications

Orthopedic and Musculoskeletal Applications

Others

By Technology

Diagnostic Ultrasound

Therapeutic Ultrasound

By Device Display

Color Ultrasound

Black and White (B/W) Ultrasound

By System Portability

Trolley/Cart-Based Ultrasound Systems

Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Systems

Point-of-Care (POC) Ultrasound Systems

By End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Maternity Centers

Surgical Centers

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In June, 2018, Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc launched SONIMAGE MX1 portable ultrasound system for muscoskeltal and orthopedic practice. This product easy to use and portable for effective diagnosis at the point of care. By this product launch the company has enhanced their product portfolio in the market

In November, 2015, FUJIFILM SonoSite launched iViz highly portable ultrasound system. The feature of this device is designed to use in any kind of environment as the thumb operated UI with advanced technological connectivity and mobile computing allows the physicians to bring the clinic to the patient. With, this product launch the company has expanded their product portfolio in the market

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global portable ultrasound system market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

The report provides insights on the following points:

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the trocars market To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Portable Ultrasound System Market ” and its commercial landscape To understand the future outlook and prospects for Portable Ultrasound System Market analysis and forecast 2019-2026. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the market

