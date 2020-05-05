Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market 2019 Emerging Technology, Opportunities, Analysis and Future Threats with Key Players like GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market study with depth analysis, describing about the Service & Industry demand and explain market outlook and status to 2025. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players from the complete study are dominating the Market by its Growth, Share Values and Many More. Few of the major competitors currently working in parkinson’s disease treatment market are GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Impax Laboratories LLC, AbbVie Inc., Bausch Health., Lundbeck, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., WOCKHARDT., ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., UCB S.A., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, STADA Arzneimittel AG, Orion Corporation., Mylan N.V., Par Pharmaceutical., Cipla Inc., DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY LIMITED., and Apotex Inc.

The report Describes by size, industry status, scope and Demand forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the By Drug Class (Levodopa/Carbidopa, Dopamine Receptor Agonists, MAO-Inhibitors, COMT-Inhibitors, Anticholinergics, Other Drugs), Medical Devices (DBS, Levodopa/Carbidopa Enteral Suspension), Route of Administration (Oral, Transdermal, Subcutaneous, Intestinal Infusion, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), Patient Care Setting (Hospitals, Clinics), Geography.

Market Analysis:

Global parkinson’s disease market is anticipated to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.57 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 7.57 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of geriatric population and association of parkinson’s disease associated with this.

Market Definition:

Parkinson’s disease is known as an incurable neurological disorder that is progressive in nature and majorly affects the movement of the sufferer. The symptoms are manageable and even curable in some cases, but the disease itself isn’t. The symptoms accompanied with the disease are tremors, latency of movement, posture difficulties, speech difficulties and even lack of involuntary movements. The drugs and medications available for this disease only manage the symptoms and render the disease incurable.

According to Parkinsons News Today, around seven to ten million people worldwide are suffering from parkinson’s disease, this rising population is expected to drive the market for parkinson’s disease treatment market in the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The global parkinson’s disease treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of parkinson’s disease treatment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Rising levels of geriatric population and with it the associated rise in parkinson’s disease cases is expected to drive the market growth

Increased research and development expenditure from government and private enterprises is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of curable drugs for the disease is expected to restrain the market growth

Patent expiration during the forecast period and side effects associated with some of the drugs available in the market is expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2016, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. announced a distribution agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe for the sale of prescription drugs in japan that included the drug for the treatment of parkinson’s disease known as Parlodel.

In April 2016, US Food and Drug Administration approved NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of symptoms like hallucinations and delusions that are commonly found with parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Primary Respondents:

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

