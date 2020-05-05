Paper Processing Chemicals Market will observe steady expansion at a CAGR of over 4%.During the forecast period (2019 – 2029)

Paper & pulp industry, though among the significantly thriving industrial sectors, continues to face a set of longstanding challenges such as high capital expenditure and exorbitant energy costs. Paper processing chemicals that are thus used currently account for around 10% of the total costs incurred in paper production mills. With the consistent growth in demand for high-performance paper products, a new report of Persistence Market Research (PMR) projects steadfast growth in consumption of paper processing chemicals. During the forecast period (2019 – 2029), the global paper processing chemicals market will observe steady expansion at a CAGR of over 4%.

Key Takeaways – Paper Processing Chemicals Market Study

Inclination towards greener products and water conservation will mark an important trend in market.

Paper manufacturers are focusing on minimizing the consumption of fresh water through efficient usage of paper processing chemicals. Paper mills are focusing on using environment-friendly paper processing chemicals to reduce toxicity of the resultant wastewater.



Among developing economies, government authorities are increasing their educational budgets. This could have a positive impact on the segmental growth of the paper processing chemicals market – printing & writing papers, in the near future across developing economies.



Digitalization, along with increasing environmental concerns, is impacting the demand for graphic paper to a substantial extent. Many graphic and writing paper applications, from books and magazines to bills and corporate reports, are shifting from hard copies to electronic forms. This could hinder the global paper processing chemicals market growth.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/13120

Key players operating in the paper processing chemicals industry have exited the marketplace in the last few years. Although the strategic rationale behind such decisions may be distinct for each of the companies, it has created consolidation opportunities for specialized players operating in the paper processing chemicals market.

Coating Chemicals – Highly Lucrative Segment in Market

In particular, paper mills consume a majority of fillers and coating pigments, with around one-fourth percentage of paper & pulp processing chemicals being captured by the coating chemicals segment. Coating chemicals provide a water-resistant layer on the surface of paper that makes it more durable.

Request Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/13120

Competitive Landscape

The global market for paper processing chemicals would remain a consolidated landscape, and the top 20 players will continue to capture around a fourth of the market value. Some of the prominent market participants identified across the value chain of paper processing chemicals market include

BASF-SE

Kemira Oyj

Nouryon BV

The Dow Chemical Company

Ivaxchem

Richards Chemicals & Electricals Pvt. Ltd

Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd

Harima Chemicals Group, Inc

Hydrite Chemical Co.

Univar Inc.

Axchem International Limited

Chemisphere Paper Technologies

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/13120

Learn More About Report

This PMR report offers key insights of the market, offering all-inclusive information such as production-consumption, supply-demand, historical consumption data for 2014-2018 and forecast statistics for 2019-2029. The research study on paper processing chemicals also includes emerging economies analysis, pointing out the countries to look out for most lucrative growth. Along with this, regulatory scenario, patent analysis, parent market outlook is also included in the paper processing chemicals market study. The report contains key aspects on the global paper processing chemicals market based on various categories – product type (pulping and functional & processing chemicals) and application (paperboard, wrapping and packaging paper, printing & writing, sanitary and household tissue, newsprint, and others) across six major regions.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald