Nurse Call Systems Market 2019 Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

2019 Research Report on Global Nurse Call Systems Market is a professional and comprehensive report on the Nurse Call Systems industry.

Key Players: Rauland-Borg Corporation (A division of AMETEK.Inc.) (US), Ascom Holding AG (Switzerland), Hill-Rom (US), Ackermann by Honeywell (Germany), Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc. (US), Johnson Controls International Plc (Ireland), Azure Healthcare Ltd (Australia), Siemens AG (Germany), SCHRACK SECONET AG (Austria), and Intercall Systems, Inc. (US).Product launches, expansions, agreements,and acquisitions are the key growth strategies followed by most players in this market.

“Nurse call system market to register a CAGR of 9.2% from 2019 to 2024”

The global nurse call system market is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2024 from USD 1.6 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2019 to 2024. The growth of the market is driven primarily by factors such as ease of communication, diverse applications of nurse call systems, and technological advancements in nurse call systems. Increasing incidence of Alzheimer’s disease and a growing number of assisted living centers are other key drivers of the market. Developing economies are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market.

“Wired communication accounted for a significant share of the market in 2019”

By technology, the nurse call system market is segmented into wired and wireless communication. Wireless communication systems are anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment due to rapid advancements in wireless communication technologies. They have better integration capabilities compared to other technologies.

“Alarms & communications segment accounted for the largest share of the nurse call system market in 2019”

Based on application, the nurse call system market is segmented into alarms & communications, workflow optimization, wanderer control, and fall detection & prevention. Of these, the alarms & communications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the nurse call system industry due to their significant role in streamlining the communication between nurses, patient, and other caregivers and higher patient safety.

“Hospitals & ASCs segment accounted for the largest share of the nurse call system market in 2019”

Based on end-user, the nurse call system market is segmented into hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), long-term care facilities, and clinics & physician offices. Of all these end-user segments, hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) accounted for the largest share of the nurse call system market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the optimal patient safety, streamlined communication between patients & clinicians, enhanced patient satisfaction, improved quality of care, and increased productivity of caregivers, among others.

“North America dominated the nurse call system market in 2019”

North America, which includes the US, Canada & Mexico, accounted for the largest share of the nurse call system market. The growing awareness and demand for nurse call systems, strict regulatory norms, improving healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of major manufacturers in the region, is expected to drive the market demand.

In the end, the Global Nurse Call Systems Market report’s conclusion part notes the estimation of the industry veterans.

