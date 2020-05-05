In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market 2019 – Business Size, Share, Opportunities, Future Trends, Top Key Players, Market Share and Global Analysis by Forecast to 2022

2019 Research Report on Global In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market is a professional and comprehensive report on the In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control industry.

Key Players: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Randox Laboratories (U.K.), Roche Diagnostics Limited (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), and Sysmex Corporation (Japan).

“In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market – Application (Immunoassay, Molecular Diagnostics, Microbiology, Hemostasis, Hematology) Source (Serum, Whole Blood, Urine) Type (Instrument Specific, Third Party Control) – Global Forecast to 2022.”

The global IVD quality controls market is expected to reach USD 1.04 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period (2017 to 2022). The market is mainly driven by the growing number of accredited clinical laboratories and increasing adoption of third-party quality controls.

In this report, the IVD quality controls market is segmented by product and service, application, end user, manufacturer type, and region. On the basis of product and service, the market is segmented into quality controls, data management solutions, and quality assurance services. In 2016, the quality controls segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Growth in this segment is mainly attributed to the growing number of accredited laboratories and increasing mandates on the use of quality controls from regulatory bodies to ensure the accuracy of diagnostic test results.

In 2016, North America commanded the largest share of the IVD quality controls market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Increasing recommendations and approvals for quality controls from the FDA and the College of American Pathologists (CAP), presence of well-established distribution channels in the U.S., and presence of leading companies in the U.S. are the major factors responsible for the large share of the North American market. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing focus of manufacturers towards the improvement of laboratory testing quality in this region and also manufacturers in these countries are looking forward to work with local government agencies and academic societies to offer external quality control in an effort to standardize laboratory testing procedure and to ensure accuracy.

