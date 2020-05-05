Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2024

2019 Research Report on Global Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market is a professional and comprehensive report on the Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis industry.

Key Players: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), DaVita Healthcare Partners, Inc. (US), Baxter International, Inc. (US), and B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), are key players dominating the market. Other players in this market include Ion Nipro Corporation (Japan), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), NIKKISO CO., LTD (Japan), Diaverum Healthcare Partners (Germany), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Rockwell Medical, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Dialife Group (Switzerland), and Isopure Corp. (US), among others.

“The hemodialys is and peritoneal dialysis market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.”

The hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is projected to reach USD 99.2 billion by 2024 from USD 74.2 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.0%. Growth in this market is largely driven by factors such as the increasing number of ESRD patients, growing prevalence of diabetes & hypertension, preference for dialysis treatments over kidney transplants, and initiatives taken by leading players to introduce advanced products & services. However, the risks & complications associated with dialysis, low consumer awareness regarding kidney diseases, and reimbursement concerns are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

“The hemodialysis segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.”

The hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is categorized into two broad segments, namely, hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. The hemodialysis segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Factors such as the huge acceptance of hemodialysis therapy over peritoneal dialysis among CKD and ESRD patients, an increasing number of ESRD patients, growth in the number of dialysis centers, and government initiatives are stimulating the growth of the hemodialysis market.

“The conventional hemodialysis segment is expected to hold the largest share of the hemodialysis modality market during the forecast period.”

Based on modality, the hemodialysis market is classified into three major segments―conventional hemodialysis, short daily hemodialysis, and nocturnal hemodialysis (NHD). The conventional hemodialysis segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the large patient population opting for conventional dialysis, rising number of dialysis centers across the globe, a growing number of ESRD patients, and ongoing technological advancements in conventional hemodialysis.

“North America to account for the largest share of the global market in 2019.”

Based on region, the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market has been segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market in 2019. The higher per capita income as compared to other regions, favorable reimbursement scenario, and increasing demand for dialysis procedures are propelling the growth of the in-center dialysis market.

In the end, the Global Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market report’s conclusion part notes the estimation of the industry veterans.

