Growth of Heavy Duty Industries boosts Global Heavy Duty Wear Protection Systems Market

The global heavy duty wear protection systems market witnesses the prominence of a few large players, states Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a new market study. Extensive requirement of manufacturing capabilities and capital intensive nature of units for the manufacture of heavy duty wear protection systems limits participation from large players. However, the heavy duty wear protection market has the presence of some small players that vie to partner with large ones, adds the report.

Top companies having a significant presence in the global heavy duty wear protection systems market include Sandvik Construction, CeramTec GmbH, Kalenborn International GmbH & Co. KG, Bradken Limited, Sulzer Ltd, Metso Corporation, FLSmidth & Co. A/S, ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions AG, and Thejo Engineering Limited.

According to the TMR report, the global heavy duty wear protection systems market is likely to rise at a tepid 4.3% CAGR from 2015 to 2023. Rising at this pace, the market is likely to be worth US$2.06 bn by 2023 increasing from US$1.4 bn in 2014.

Measures to attain Complete Life of Equipment in Heavy Duty Industries pushes Demand

Across the world, growth of heavy duty industries such as rubber, ceramic, steel, and plastic is favoring the growth of ancillary industries. These industries employ equipment and processing units that are exorbitantly expensive and are difficult to replace or even repaired very often. The long life of the equipment as claimed by the manufacturer of these equipment can be attained if the optimum ambient conditions are provided. This includes protection from wear and tear as well.

Heavy duty wear protection systems are an integral component of heavy duty industries at various stages. For example, conveyor belt of an assembly are protected with heavy duty wear protection. The protection gear is specifically placed at those parts that are particularly prone to wear. This is providing tailwinds to the heavy duty wear protection systems market.

