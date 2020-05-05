Global Micro-LED Market Consumption Capacity By Volume And Production Value | Industrial Technology Research Institute, Changchun Institute, III-V Lab

According to the latest research, global demand for The Micro-LED Market accounted for USD 20.8 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 80.4% the forecast period.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Rise in demand for consumer electronics.

Increasing demand for brighter and more power-efficient display panels for smartwatches, mobile devices, and AR/VR devices.

Increasing demand for OLED displays

Key Market Competitors: Micro-LED Market

The renowned players in the market are Industrial Technology Research Institute, Changchun Institute, III-V Lab, CEA Leti, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, Jasper Display, Crystalwise Technology, Unimicron, Luminit, Macroblock, Aixtron, Aledia, ALLOS Semiconductors, CEA-Leti and Max Technologies among others.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

In spite of the fact that micro LEDs can be connected in showcases of different sizes, the assembling procedure and yield rates have a negative relationship with show determination requests. Subsequently, the items are being brought into to start with the little show applications. For example, as a result of its little size, wearable gadgets yields higher rates and high productivity contrasted with OLEDs. Furthermore, it has low energy consumption.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

