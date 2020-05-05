Global FRP Grating Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, And Forecast: 2020-2027

The Global FRP Grating Market report is a professional asset which offers the in depth analysis of the market and covers all the regions around the globe. For enhanced analysis, the Global FRP Grating Market report provides information regarding the global market into categorized form based on the parameters product, the technology used, consumer applications segment product, its end users, applications of the market. Additionally, this Global FRP Grating Market global research report includes a brief information about all the factors that influence the market either to grow or to demolish. For making the information to understand better, the report delivers analytical information through segmentation of the market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global FRP Grating Market

FRP grating market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The growth of FRP grating market is attributed to the growing demand for high-performance and non-corrosive grating from various industries.

North America

South America

Asia and Pacific Region

Middle east and Africa

Europe

On the basis of type

On the basis of resin type, FRP grating market is segmented into polyester resin, vinyl ester resin, phenolic resin, epoxy resin and polyurethane resin. FRP grating market is further segmented on the basis of polyester resin into orthophthalic polyester resin and isophthalic polyester resin.

On the basis of Product

The product performance of FRP grating can be enhanced by the use of resins or fiberglass. FRP grating is used with various resins to exhibit different properties and improve the performance of the material. Polyester is a pigment that is commonly used with FRP grinding for the manufacturing of lightweight and high intensity processing.

On the basis of Application

On the basis of application, FRP grating market is segmented into stair treads, walkways, platforms and other applications.

