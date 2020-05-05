Global Beer Manufacturing (Breweries) Market – Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Beer Manufacturing (Breweries) Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The beer manufacturing (breweries) market consists of sales of beer, ale, malt liquors and non-alcoholic beer by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce beer, ale, malt liquors and non-alcoholic beer. The companies in the non-alcoholic beverages industry process raw materials into non-alcoholic beverages, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

The beer manufacturing (breweries) market expected to reach a value of nearly $260.95 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The growth in the beer manufacturing (breweries) market is due to emerging markets growth, increase in disposable income and improved earning capacity.

However, the market for beer manufacturing (breweries) is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as health scares, tax increases, talent crunch and changing consumer preferences.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Beer Manufacturing (Breweries) market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

The global beer manufacturing (breweries) market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The beer manufacturing (breweries) market is segmented into ales, lagers, stouts & porters, malts.

By Geography – The global beer manufacturing (breweries) is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific beer manufacturing (breweries) market accounts the largest share in the global Beer Manufacturing (Breweries) market.

Some of the major players involved in the Beer Manufacturing (Breweries) market are Anheuser-Busch InBev, Beijing Yanjing Brewery, The Boston Beer Company, Inc., Carlsberg Group, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald