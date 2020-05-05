Global API Testing Market To Receive Overwhelming Hike (CAGR of 20.45%) In Future | Oracle, Astegic, Axway, Bleum, Broadcom, IBM

The API Testing Market market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2531.66 million by 2026 , registering a healthy CAGR of 20.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market can be attributed to the growing adoption of API strategies by businesses, rising complexities in the IT sector and the implementation of advanced techniques for software development, which boosts the demand for API testing.

Major Industry Competitors: API Testing Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the API testing market are Astegic Inc., Axway, Bleum, Broadcom, CYGNET INFOTECH, IBM, Inflectra Corporation, Infosys Limited, Load Impact AB., LogiGear Corporation, Micro Focus, Nevatech, Inc., PARASOFT, Tricentis, Vector Software, Inc., SmartBear Software, Oracle, QualityLogic, Runscope, Centrify Corporation, QSG, SendGrid, Sybrant Technologies, among others.

Key Segmentation: API Testing Market

By Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud); Component (API Testing Tools/Software, API Testing Services); Vertical (IT and Telecommunication Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Retail and Ecommerce, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government), Organization Size (Large Companies, Small and Mid-sized Businesses)

Regional Outlook

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, rest of south America)

Asia and Pacific region (Japan, china, India, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, etc)

Middle east and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, etc)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, etc)

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Businesses adopting open API strategies

Adoption of agile practices for software development

Complexities in the IT sector and the need for testing the performance, drive the market for this demand

Implementation of modern techniques of agile and DevOps practices for software development, requires the adoption of modern testing methods thereby driving the demand for API testing

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2017, Oracle acquired Apiary a pioneer in API management, with a focus on assisting companies running in a digitally advanced economy and API expansion. With this acquisition, Oracle would be able to help its clients in managing their entire API lifestyle and provide integrated applications.

In November 2018, Broadcom Inc., a worldwide leader in developing and supplying semiconductors and software solutions acquired CA Technologies, leader in API Management and software solutions consisting of Project Portfolio Management, Agile Planning and Requirements, Automation. With this acquisition, this would enhance Broadcom’s position, and help serve its clients better.

