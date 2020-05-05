Gaming Market Detail Analysis Focusing On Application, Types And Regional Outlook 2019

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a research study on the global social gaming market, estimating the overall value of this market by 2019 to reach US$17.4 bn. The CAGR for this development has been estimated to be 16.10% during the period from 2012 to 2019 in this report.The research report, titled “Social Gaming Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 – 2019”, states that the global social gaming market stood at US$5.40 bn in 2012.

The rise in the population base accessing social media platforms is the key reason behind the growth of the global social gaming market, states the report. According to it, people spend majority of their online time on social gaming sites. Companies operating in the worldwide social gaming market are introducing several new games that can be accessed on the go in order to tap this opportunities.Virtual goods, advertisements, and lead generation offers are the main revenue generation sources of the global social gaming market. Among these, the virtual goods segment is likely to report the fastest expansion at a CAGR of 15.20% over the forecast period, states the market study.

By age group, the report classifies the global social gaming market into the brackets of 13 to18 years, 19 to 25 years, 26 to 35 years, 36 to 45 years, and people more than 46 years of age. The people of 19 to 25 years age group accounted for the biggest share in the global social gaming market in 2012.

The segment will maintain its leading position over the forecast period, cites the report.Gender-wise, the worldwide social gaming market is segmented into male and female in this report. In 2012, the female-users’ segment of social gaming market accounted for 54% of the overall market, beating the male user’ segment by 8%, which accounted for 46% of the market. Factors such as the increasing usage of internet in homes and the rising penetration of smartphones are likely to raise the demand for social gaming among women during the forecast period.

Further, the report analyzes the global social gaming market based on the regional distribution. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World are the key regional markets for social gaming, among which Asia Pacific has emerged as the market leader owing to the rapid economic rise of the major Asian nations such as China, South Korea, Japan, India, and Indonesia.The research study also analyzes the company profiles of key market participants to analyze the competitive landscape of the market. According to it, Zynga dominates the global market for social gaming in 2012 and is expected to maintain its leadership over the forecast period.Other prominent players in the global social gaming market are Electronic Arts Inc., King, CrowdStar, Social Point, RockYou, Booyah Inc., Rovio Entertainment Ltd., Renren Inc., Wooga GmbH, and Tencent Holdings Ltd., the report mentions.

