Face Protection Market Emerging Technology, Investor Analysis and Worldwide Forecast till 2025 – 3M, Honeywell International Inc., Mallcom Limited, MSA, Armstrong Products Pvt, Ltd., Centurian Safety Products Ltd

“The Face Protection report endows with an in-depth investigation of the market driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for obtaining the crucial insight of the industry. The report identifies the most recent improvements, market share, and systems applied by the significant market. With the widespread analysis of the market, it puts forth overview of the market regarding type and applications, featuring the key business resources and key players. The Face Protection market report offers a great understanding of the current market situation with the historic and upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the market.”

Global Face Protection Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.69 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 12.52 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.37% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing safety awareness among consumers is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Global Face Protection Market By Type (Eye Spectacles, Googles, Wielding Shields, Laser Safety Googles, Face Shields), Product Type (Cotton, Non- Woven, Hydrogel, Bio- Cellulose), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline, Large Stores, Drugs Stores and Pharmacies, Speciality Stores, Individual Retailers), End- User (Wholesale, Retail), Price Range (Premium, Economic), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Face Protection Market

To provide shield to the entire face, there is variety of personal protective equipment called face protection. These day people use face masks as they have properties such as tone brightening, hydration and deep cleansing. These masks help to get rid from problems like skin allergies, dark marks, pigmentation and acne etc. Many people also use equipment like goggles and face shields to protect their faces. Cream masks, clay masks, gel masks, sheet masks and exfoliating masks are some of the type of the masks which are used by the people. Mask is very useful as it helps the lotions, serum and night-time products to be absorbed by your skin quicker and deeper.

Top Key Players:

3M,

Honeywell International Inc.,

Mallcom Limited,

MSA,

Armstrong Products Pvt, Ltd.,

Centurian Safety Products Ltd.,

DELTA PLUS,

Joseph Leslie & Co. LLP,

KARAM,,

Sure Safety Limited,

Swiss One Safety,

Oskia Skincare Ltd,

Lancôme,

Kracie Holdings,Ltd.

Christian Dior SE, L’Oréal,

REN Clean Skincare,

Market Drivers:

They protect the face in various hazardous situations which is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Increasing demand for the natural and organic masks is the major factor driving the market.

Market Restraints

Non standardized safety regulation is the major factor restraining the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In 2017, Asia Pacific was the most dominating region in terms of demand for sheet face mask market due to increasing skincare awareness among the young generations. Sheet face masks hydrate and moisturize the skin which helps in reducing skin dryness and also decreases the damage to skin cells. Due to this, developing countries in regions such as the Asia Pacific are projected to have the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

In January 2019, Palmero announced their two new additions to its line of Dynamic Disposable which will have 10 reusable frames, a cord and 20 disposable lenses. They are light weight and are cost- effective is designed to reduce eye splash contamination incidents.

In January 2019, Neutrogena announced the launch of their customizable 3D printed face masks which is known as MaskiD. This will use the photographs from the smartphones and print a mask as per the customer’s skin type and as per their desired treatment. The micro 3D- printing will help to get the exact alignment of the eyes, nose and mouth.

In January 2019, GoGreen Hemp announced the launch of their Cellulose Tensel CBD Infused Face Mask. CBD influences are present in the body naturally so that they can reduce the inflammation and pain, and can also penetrate the skin barrier and can undo the skin damages from pollution.

Market Segmentations:

Global Face Protection Market is segmented on the basis of

Type

Product Type

Distribution Channel

End-User

Price Range

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Type

Eye Spectacles

Googles

Wielding Shields

Laser Safety Googles

Face Shields

By Product Type

Cotton

Non- Woven

Hydrogel

Bio- Cellulose

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Large Stores

Drugs Stores and Pharmacies

Speciality Stores

Individual Retailers

By End- User

Wholesale

Retail

By Price Range

Premium

Economic

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Face Protection Market

Global face protection market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of face protection market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

