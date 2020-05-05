Digital Payment Market Set for Rapid Growth : Alipay, Tencent, Aci Worldwide, Adyen, Aliant Payment Systems, Aurus, Authorize.Net, Bluesnap, Chetu, Dwolla, Financial Software And Systems
The increase in the use of mobile wallets for payment and the development of safe and secure payment gateway also led to market growth.
Some Of The Key Players In Global Digital Payments Market Include:
Alipay, Tencent, Aci Worldwide, Adyen, Aliant Payment Systems, Aurus, Authorize.Net, Bluesnap, Chetu, Dwolla, Financial Software And Systems, First Data, Fiserv, Global Payments, Net 1 Ueps Technologies, Novatti, Paypal, Paysafe, Payu, Six Payment Services, Stripe, Total System Services, Wex, Wirecard, Worldline, Worldpay, Yapstone
The increase in the use of mobile wallets for payment and the development of safe and secure payment gateway also led to market growth.
Global Digital Payment Market Segmentation
Segmentation by product type
- Payment Gateway Solutions
- Payment Wallet Solutions
- Payment Security and Fraud Management Solutions
- POS Solutions
- Other
Segmentation by application:
- MNOs
- Financial Institutions (Banks)
- Payment Network
- Intermediaries
- Merchants
Customers ‘Table of Contents: Global Digital Payment Market
- Executive Summary
- Scope/opportunities of the Report
- Research Methodology
- Market Landscape
- Pipeline Analysis
- Market Sizing
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Customer Landscape
- Regional Landscape
- Business Decision Framework
- Drivers And Challenges
- Market Key Trends
- Players Landscape
- Players Analysis……Continue… Get Full TOC for More Detailed Study
