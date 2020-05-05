Dairy Alternative Market Top Insights on the Market -Leading key players Involved: Kite Hill, Oalty, Blue Diamond Growers, Earth’s Own Food Company Inc

“The Dairy Alternative report endows with an in-depth investigation of the market driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for obtaining the crucial insight of the industry. The report identifies the most recent improvements, market share, and systems applied by the significant market. With the widespread analysis of the market, it puts forth overview of the market regarding type and applications, featuring the key business resources and key players. The Dairy Alternative market report offers a great understanding of the current market situation with the historic and upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the market. ”

Global Dairy Alternative Market is expected to reach USD 28,336.61 million by 2026 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global Dairy Alternative Market Formulation Market, By Product Type (Soy Milk, Almond Milk, Coconut Milk, Cashew Milk, Oat Milk, Rice Milk), Type (Inorganic, Organic), Formulation (Plain & Sweetened, Flavoured & Unsweetened, Flavoured & Sweetened, Plain & Unsweetened), Application (Food, Beverages), Nutritive (Protein, Vitamins, Carbohydrates), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online, Specialized Stores), Brands (Silk, Blue Diamond, So Delicious, Califia Farms, Dream, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East And Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Dairy Alternative Market

Dairy Alternatives are defined as that the products which are made from plant-based include almond, pea, soy, cashew, and others. These products have a number of advantages including lactose-free, gluten-free, sugarfree, GMO-free, cholesterol free. These plant-based products reduce the risk of heart disease, obesity, diabetics and other numbers of health advantages. Almond milk has a number of advantage such as nutritious, low in calories, maintain the blood sugar, dairy free, provide strengthen bone, enrich with vitamin D.

Cashew milk is useful in boosting the tryptophan hormone which increases serotonin production in the brain. Soy milk also has various advantages such as a good source of protein which is the supply of calcium in the body, lactose-free, natural product. Coconut milk is another type of dairy alternatives which have numerous advantages such as highly nutritious, rich in fiber and a good source of vitamin C,E,B1,B3,B5,B6 and another essential mineral include iron, selenium, sodium, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus. Rice milk is also the widely used type of dairy alternatives which have a number of advantages include a good source of protein, calcium, vitamin, minerals without the saturated fat and calories. Oat milk is also the type of dairy alternatives which have different advantages include gluten free, the great source of vitamin, minerals, and antioxidants.

Top Key Players:

The Whitewave Foods Company,

Kite Hill,

Oalty,

Blue Diamond Growers,

Earth’s Own Food Company Inc.,

Sunopta,

Pureharvest,

Pacific Foods Of Oregon, Inc.,

Sanitarium,

Hain Celestial

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In August, Vitasoy International Holdings Limited (Hong Kong) launched high calcium plant milk in Australia. On international World Plant Milk Day company launched this product and shared health benefits of plant milk.

In November, VALSOIA S.P.A (Italy) launched two almond gelato formats. It is 100% dairy free product. This product name was Il Gelato auf basis von mandeln 4 ministicks and Il Gelato auf basis von mandeln 8 Sandwich.

In May, Ripple Foods (U.S.) launched travel friendly kids pack. It is available in chocolate, vanilla, original, unsweetened original flavor.

In May, Ripple Foods (U.S.) launched pea based vegan milk. It is made from non GMO pea protein and allergen free.

Market Segmentations:

Global dairy alternatives market is segmented into seven notable segments which are product type, type, formulation, application, nutritive, distribution channel, brands.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into almond milk, soy milk, coconut milk, rice milk, oat milk, cashew milk and others. In 2019, the almond milk growing at the highest CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period 2018-2025.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into organic and inorganic, in 2018, organic is expected to reach USD 11,043.04 million by 2025, with the highest CAGR of 9.9% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of formulation, the ve market is segmented into plain & sweetened, plain & unsweetened, flavored & sweetened, flavored & unsweetened and others. The plain & sweetened segment market growing at the highest CAGR of 10.0% in the forecast period of 2018-2025.

On the basis of application, market is segmented into food, beverages. The food segment market growing at the highest CAGR of 9.7% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of nutritive component, the market is segmented into protein, starch, vitamins, others. In 2018, protein segment growing with the highest CAGR of 9.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialized store, online, others. In 2018, online segment is growing with the highest CAGR of 10.3% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

