Worldwide Ethylene Market 2019-2025 Market Share Analysis, Outlook, Size, Top Players and Forecast Report

The Global Ethylene Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Ethylene market growth is driven by the increasing investment which aims boosting the production capacity of the gas due to the large scale application of ethane gas in various industries.

Rapid increase in the production of shale gas is leading to the reduction in the production cost of ethylene and thus driving the growth of this market.

Rapid urbanization, industrialization and the growing demand for automobiles and electronics industry is foreseen to create an opportunity for the growth of Ethylene market.

Major factors which would hamper the growth of ethylene market are the implementation of stringent government regulations pertaining to the production and application of ethylene in the market.

Geographically, Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in 2017 due to the increasing demand for ethylene derivatives from packaging industry along with automobile and construction sector in this region.

Key players covered in the report

ExxonMobil

Nova Chemicals

Sabic

Sinopec

Shell Chemicals

Westlake Chemical

BASF

Shanghai Petrochemical Corporation

Others

Target Audience:

* Ethylene providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical Growth Scenario, consumer behavior, and Application industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Growth Scenario Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Ethylene Market Industry Outlook

4 Ethylene Market Material Type Outlook

5 Ethylene Market Application Outlook

6 Ethylene Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End of the report

