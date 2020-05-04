Ultrasound Needles Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2017 – 2025

The global Ultrasound Needles Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2017 – 2025. The business intelligence study of the Ultrasound Needles Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units).

key players are manufacturing ultrasound needle devices with greater highlights, for example, better ultrasound visibility and enhanced needle strength. The new manufactured ultrasound needle (e.g. Sono-Coat US needle by Escalon) provides an exceptional clinical added value for implementing new and existing ultrasound-guided medical procedures. Organizations are more engaged to work intimately with the medical device industry and clinicians to enhance the ultrasound visibility of medical devices. In a joint effort with worldwide tech-accomplices, organizations are building up the best quality level for precision guided medical systems to enhance patient care and improved quality of life.

Ultrasound Needles Market: Drivers and Restraints

In the present clinical practice, the utilization of ultrasound hardware is winding up progressively prevalent. Picture quality is persistently enhancing and new ultrasound machines are getting smaller, which empowers enhanced point of care diagnostics and treatment. Subsequently, the quantity of minimally invasive surgeries performed under ultrasound direction is developing quickly. This move from open surgery to minimally obtrusive procedures is a noteworthy in addition to for patients, who advantage from snappier recuperation, less symptoms and lower costs. As the medical devices industry gets ready for this change, it is searching for approaches to enhance the usefulness and ease of use of ultrasound-guided medical devices. Technological advancement incorporates instrumentation to reduce patient`s uneasiness, negligible invasive methodologies. This innovation relied upon to reflect positive development in the global ultrasound needles market. The global ultrasound needles market is likely to be restrained by the high expenses of diagnosis and treatment, nonattendance of awareness about rising diseases among patients, and unclear reimbursements. As per the American Cancer Society, around 53,670 in stances of pancreatic growth are evaluated to be analyzed in the U.S. by the end of 2017. As indicated by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, around 3.9 million grown-ups were determined to have liver illness in the U.S. in 2016. This high commonness of growth and liver diseases is probably going to prompt adoption of ultrasound needles for better diagnosis and treatment during the forecast period.

Ultrasound Needles Market: Segmentation

The global ultrasound needles market is classified on the basis of product type and end user.

By Product Type

Aspiration Needles (EUS-FNA)

Biopsy Needles (EUS-FNB)

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

Ultrasound Needles Market: Regional Overview

In terms of region, the global ultrasound needles market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the leading player of Ultrasound needles market owing to increasing awareness and successful research in product innovations. Europe is the second leader in global ultrasound needles market owing to development of product and efficiency. Asia Pacific is also expected to grow due to increasing investment in health care spending and rise in research and development.

Ultrasound Needles Market: Key Players

The key players in the market are Encapson, Olympus Corporation, Medtronic, Cook Medical, CONMED Corporation, and Boston Scientific Corporation.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Ultrasound needles market Segments

Ultrasound needles market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2016

Ultrasound needles market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2025

Ultrasound needles market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Ultrasound needles market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size

Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

