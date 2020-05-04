Thyroid Cancer Drug Market Had A Booming Decade || Celgene Corporation, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eisai Co., Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

Global thyroid cancer drug market is rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 2404.8 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 24.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing prevalence of thyroid cancer and accelerating demand of clinical treatment and novel therapies indicates the significant growth of market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the thyroid cancer drug market are Mylan N.V., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Baxter, Abbott, Celgene Corporation, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eisai Co., Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd, Biovista, Cytori Therapeutics Inc, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Bio-Path Holdings, Inc, Vascular Biogenics, and few among others.

Global Thyroid Cancer Drug Market is Segmented By Type (Papillary thyroid cancer, Follicular thyroid cancer, Hurthle cell cancer, Medullary thyroid cancer (MTC) and Anaplastic thyroid cancer), Drug Type (Thyroid desiccated, Sorafenib, Thyrotropin alfa, Vandetanib, Doxorubicin, Cabozantinib, Lenvatini, Sodium iodide I-131, Dabrafenib, Trametinib and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable and Others), Treatment (Medication, Chemotherapy, Radioactive iodine (radioiodine) therapy, Hormone therapy, and Surgery), End- users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence rate of neuroendocrine tumor worldwide

Accelerating demand of treatment and novel therapies

Rising awareness about treatment and technological advancement is driving the growth of market

Increases cases of obesity and adopting unhealthy life style

Key Developments in the Market:

Novartis AG received FDA approval for Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist (trametinib) for the treatment of anaplastic thyroid cancer comprising of abnormal gene known as BRAF V600E In March 2018, Eisai Co., Ltd and Merck & Co., Inc entered into research collaboration for exclusive worldwide co-development and co- commercialization of Lenvima in combination with pembrolizumab for 11 potential indications in six types of cancer (endometrial cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, head and neck cancer, bladder cancer and melanoma). Lenvima has been approved from the FDA for the treatment of differentiated thyroid cancer

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global thyroid cancer drug market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald