Synthetic Food Market Industry Statistics and Growth Trends Analysis Forecast 2017 – 2025

Synthetic food refer to any variety of consumable that are produced with the help of biotechnological methods from a set of nutritive substances, such as fats, vitamins, proteins or their components, and trace elements. The end result of these processes is a product that imitates natural foods by the recreation of color, flavor, appearance, nutritional value, and palatability. The concept of these food products may seem a little odd to people who are used to consume foods that are completely natural in origin and it may add to their suspicions regarding the value of synthetic products knowing that products like milk are also being synthesized and being brought into marketplace.

However, the synthetic food market size is steadily gaining traction and is witnessing the rise of a number of new product varieties and new companies bringing in innovations. The synthetic food market share is expected to expand at a promising pace in the next few years, with the rising need for sustainable volumes of food products to feed the massive rise in global population being the key propeller of most development activities in the sector.

This report on the global synthetic food market presents an overview of the key factors expected to drive, hinder, challenge, and regulate the market in the next few years. While the rising demand for sustainable volumes of food products for the rising global population remains the key factor driving the market, several regulations regarding the safety and qualitative value of synthesized foods will remain the key factor restricting the widespread expansion of the market in the next few years. The market will also struggle to develop confidence among consumers about the values that synthetic food can bring in as they replace natural foods.

As the synthetic food market expands with the number of companies operating in it and the number of products it offers, effective marketing strategies would be required to take these products to the larger audience. Innovative products made from soybean that resemble natural meat, for instance, have started becoming popular among the global consumers and relentless marketing efforts have played a major role in this development. The synthetic food market size definitely has growth prospects, but the need to inculcate the confidence among consumers about how synthetic food can effectively replace natural foods in their diets is necessary.

Several regions have started experimenting in the field of synthetic food, spinning out a variety of products that can very closely emulate the taste, texture, nutritional value, and appearance of natural foods. Several laboratories, food companies, and new vendors in regions such as North America and Europe are experimenting in the field of synthetic food. These regions are undoubtedly the leaders when it comes to development and marketing of synthetic food at present.

While several emerging and less-developed economies have the potential of becoming large-scale consumers of synthetic food, owing to the high nutritional value and low cost of several varieties, the concerns regarding their safety quotient continues to mire not only the consumption but also their development. The situation is, however expected to become more relaxed and the market for synthetic food will become more active and expansive in these regions as well, with the rising need for sustainable foods for the rising global population being the key imperative behind development.

The market is still in its nascent stage and has a few number of companies experimenting with different varieties of synthetic food. Some companies are also experimenting with the intervention of technology so as to improve production of food products. The market is not very competitive presently, but is expected to witness a rise in the number of companies in the next few years, which could lead to increased competition.

