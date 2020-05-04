Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Upcoming Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2020 – 2026

The Global Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals Market Report is highly intended to offer robust acumen considering industry to aid a market contender with insightful analysis for Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals market size, share, competitive scenario, segments, sub-segments, and dominant industry competitors. The report focuses on the historic and current situation of the market to provide valuable forecast analysis based on sales revenue, global demand, and growth rate of the market.

The global Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals market is valued at 1097.9 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 1228.5 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% during 2021-2026.

Top Key Players: Lonza, Occidental Chemical, Olin, Solvay Chem, FMC, Akzo Nobel, BASF, Arkema, Nippon Soda, Nankai Chemical, Westlake Chemical, Haviland Pool, Robelle, Natural Chemistry, Clorox Pool & Spa, Zodiac, SunGuard, Lo-Chlor, HY-CLOR, etc.

Swimming pool treatment chemicals are used in residential pool and commercial pool. In United States, there are 10.4 million residential and 309000 public swimming pools according to Association of Pool & Spa Professionals. So, Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals are generally used in residential pool in USA. According to our research, in 2017, amount of swimming pool treatment chemicals used in residential pool is about 573.7 K MT, took a consumption share of 79.01%.

Owing to abundant raw material resource and mature manufacture process, there are many manufacturers all over the world, such as Solvay Chem, Akzo Nobel, BASF, Olin Chlor Alkali, Arkema, AGC, Surpass Chem, Ineos, Occidental, Sumitomo Chem, FMC, ICL Industrial Products and Jiheng Chemical etc. In this report, we mainly research 30 manufacturers. During them, Solvay Chem is a leading supplier in this industry. In 2017, Lonza sales 55.3 K MT swimming pool treatment chemicals, accounting for 7.62% of global total sales.

Swimming pool treatment chemicals are consumed all over the world. During all regions, North America, which is the largest consumption region, consumed 435.8 K MT in 2017. Followed by Europe, consumed 135.2 K MT in 2017. Global regional consumption amount is related to swimming pool amount.

During past five years, with the recovery of economic, global swimming pool treatment chemicals consumption increased from 668.3 K MT in 2013 to 726.1 K MT in 2017, with an average increase rate of 2.10%. By 2025, it will be 847.9 K MT.

Segment by Type

Sodium Hypochlorite

Trichlor

Cal Hypo

Dichlor

Liquid Chlorine

Algaecides

Balancers

Others

Segment by Application

Residential Pool

Commercial Pool

Regions Are covered By Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals Market Report

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

