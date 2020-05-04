Surgical Navigation Systems and Software Market Set For A Booming First Quarter || Fiagon GmbH, GE Healthcare, Heal Force, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, Masmec S.p.A

Global surgical navigation systems and software market is estimated to reach USD 767.8 million by 2026, and is growing at a steady CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. To rise in market can be attributed to technological advancements, easy operations, improved surgical results.

Some of the major players operating in the global surgical navigation systems and software market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, BrainLab AG, CAE Healthcare, ClaroNav, Collin S.A.S., Fiagon GmbH, GE Healthcare, Heal Force, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, Masmec S.p.A., Medtronic, Parsiss, Scopis GmbH, Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd., Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation, Surgical Theater LLC, Xion GmbH and Zimmer Biomet among others.

Segmentation: Global Surgical Navigation Systems and Software Market

By Product type

Surgical Navigation Systems

Surgical Navigation Software Segments

By Application

Orthopedic

ENT

Neurosurgery dental

Cardiac

Others

By End – User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2017, Philips designed new technology called augmented-reality surgical navigation for designing image-guided spine, cranial and trauma surgery, this shows how technology is expanded our capabilities with innovative solutions for surgeries. The new technology shows us high-resolution 3-D image of the patient’s spine.

In March 2016 , world’s first navigation device used in Unicompartmental Knee Arthroplasty UniAlign system establishes the mechanical axis of the tibia, it determines the angle and the posterior slope angle of the cutting block relative to the tibia, for the transverse resection. The advantage of this device is it provides accuracy of least 90% confidence for 90% of the population.

