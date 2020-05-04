Spirometer Market Had A Booming Decade || Vitalograph, MGC Diagnostics Corporation, NDD Medical Technologies, Jones Medical Instrument Company

Global spirometer market is expected to reach USD 1229.5 million by 2026, at a substantial CAGR of 8.3%. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026. The rise in market can be attributed to increase in respiratory diseases, homecare setting devices and rising number of smokers.

Some of the major players operating in global spirometer market are BD, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Schiller, Welch Allyn, SDI Diagnostics, Cardiotech, MIR Medical International Research S.r.l, Vitalograph, MGC Diagnostics Corporation, NDD Medical Technologies, Jones Medical Instrument Company, Agentur Ledermann+Zeitgeist, Thor Medical Systems, Fukuda Sangyo Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, and nSpire Health Inc., among others

Global Spirometer Market is Segmented By Product Type (Table-Top Spirometer, Hand-Held Spirometer, Pc Based Spirometer), Technology (Volume Measurement Spirometer, Flow Measurement Spirometer, Peak Flow Meter), Disease (Asthma, Bronchitis, Emphysema, Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease, Lung Cancer, Others), Disposable Components (Filters, Sensors, Tubes), Application (Diagnostics, Therapeutics), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare), Distribution Channel (Over The Counter, Direct Tender), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East And Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, NuvoAir launched a new and smart, wireless spirometer for home use, this device is connected to users smartphones via Bluetooth, the new device received a CE Mark as a Class IIa medical device,this device may cost around USD This device is designed for those people who have respiratory conditions such as asthma, COPD, and cystic fibrosis.

In May 2017, ndd Medical Technologies, Inc. will launch best-in-class spirometer and portable all-in-one DLCO devices, this diagnostic solutions ensure in providing accurate diagnose patients at early stage, the company will demonstrate a variety of diagnostic solutions such as EasyOne Air, a portable, diffusion capacity (DLCO) assessment, a PC-based and portable spirometer and EasyOne Pro, spirometer and full lung volume measurement.

