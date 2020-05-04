Smart Electric Meter Market Size, Business Opportunities, Industry Analysis and Forecast To 2023

KD Market insights has showcased a study on ‘Smart Electric Meter Market – By Phase (Single Phase, Three Phase), By Communication Technology (Power Line Communication, Cellular, Radio Frequency), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) & Global Region Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023’. The report is sorted in multiple parts, including market dynamics, market sizing, competitive analysis and more. The results of the global Smart Electric Meter market study are gained using different analytical methods such as top-down approach, bottom-down approach, Porter’s analysis, PEST analysis and more. In competitive landscape area, KD Market Insights has strongly focused on companies profiling, market positioning, market share analysis and more.

The Smart Electric Meter market is divided into segments, including By Phase, By Communication Technology and By End User. The Phase segment is further consisting sub-segments; Single Phase, and Three Phase. Single Phase Smart Electric Meter among other sub-segments reached at a market value of USD XXX Billion in 2018 and is expected to form a market value of USD XXX Billion by 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% over the forecast period.

Based on Communication Technology, the market is fractioned into Power Line Communication, Cellular and Radio Frequency sub-segments. In Communication Technology segment, Power Line Communication sub-segment seized around XX% market share of the Smart Electric Meter market in 2018. The segment is poised to create a market value of USD XXX Billion by the end of 2024, by expanding at a CAGR of XX% over the forecasted period.

Moreover, the End User segment embraces sub-segments such as Residential, Commercial and Industrial segments. Commercial segment was valued USD XX Billion in 2018 and is likely to reach USD XX Billion by 2024, thriving at a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.

Region wise, the market is divided into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America regions. Currently, Asia Pacific is the potential market, holding XX% of the global market share. The Asia Pacific Smart Electric Meter market was calculated at USD XX Billion in 2018 and is poised to thrive at a pace of XX% CAGR over the forecast period, i.e. 2019-2024.

The competitive analysis of the market has been examined vigorously in the report. Some of the major players operating in the market include Honeywell, Siemens, Jiangsu Linyang, Landis+Gyr, Itron, Iskraemeco, Schneider Electric, Networked Energy Services, Holley Metering, Genus Power Infrastructure etc, Others Major & Niche Key Players.

Research Scope and Deliverables:

– Research Methodology & Executive Summary

– Market Drivers, Trends, Barriers and Opportunities

– Market Size and Forecast Projections

– Competitive Analysis

– Macroeconomic Indicators of Various Countries Impacting the Growth of the Market

– Extensive Coverage of Industry Players including Recent Product Launches and Market Activities

– Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis:

Industry report analyses the Smart Electric Meter market by the following segments:

– Phase

– Communication Technology

– End User

Geographic Market Analysis:

The report offers exhaustive analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Smart Electric Meter market. In addition, the further breakdown of market data and analysis of region into countries is covered in the report.

