Rising Adoption of Luxury Pens Market to Fuel Revenue Growth Through 2022

The growing e-communication among the corporates and other social class people around the world has become a threat for written communication. Due to the increasing brand awareness and high disposable income of people (especially among young adults), the luxury pens market is witnessing a decent growth. Likewise, luxury pens key players which are having brands such as Lamy, Aurora, Mont Blanc, Grayson and Parker are trying to encash the opportunities in this growing luxury pens market. The major players are opting to make their luxury pens more royal by making it diamond studded and gold plated, to grab the maximum market share. One of the key trend in the market is that the manufacturers are strategically investing in product development by modifying the luxury pen nib with platinum and other expensive metals. In spite of the sluggish market and curtailed discretionary spending, the luxury pens market is growing at a good rate. Hence, the global luxury pens market has got a great potential in the forecast period. The global luxury pens market is anticipated to witness a moderate single digit growth in the upcoming years.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/9887

Global Luxury Pens Market: – Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global luxury pens market are Paradise Pen Company, Montblanc International GmbH, C. Josef Lamy GmbH, Grayson Tighe, Parker Pen Company, A.T.Cross Company, Sanford L.P.

The luxury pens market is a niche market, and also there are not much retailers available in the market, which can hamper the luxury pens market. Likewise, the import duty of such luxury pens is high enough to impact its market. Due to its high range the inventory cost of the dealers increases, hence it requires more working capital management which can decline the luxury pens market. Moreover, there is an increase in e-communication among people which would further decline the luxury pens market.

Global Luxury Pens Market: Segmentation

The global luxury pens market can be segmented on the basis on product type, raw material and application.

Global Luxury Pens Market by Product Type

Ball Point Pens Converter Pens Fountain Pens Roller Ball Pens Fine Liner Pens Stylus Pens Multifunctional Pens Brush Pens Die Pens

Global Luxury Pens Market By Material Used:-

Precious gold metals Precious resin Rubber Stainless Steel Sterling Silver Porcelain/ Ceramic Carbon Lacquer

Global Luxury Pens Market by Application:-

Calligraphy Screen Writing Document Marking

Global Luxury Pens Market by Region:

Asia Pacific Europe North America Latin America The Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global luxury pens market. Countries such as India and China are the upcoming countries where demand for such luxury items are at peak because of the increase in disposable income of people. Even, North America is a flourishing luxury pens market due to the improving brand awareness of luxury pens amongst people.

Request For TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/9887

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Luxury Pens Market Segments Global Luxury Pens Market Dynamics Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015 Global Luxury Pens Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022 Supply & Demand Value Chain Global Luxury Pens Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Technology Value Chain Global Luxury Pens Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Luxury Pens Market includes:

North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific & Japan The Middle East and Africa

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics In-depth market segmentation Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends Key Competition landscape Strategies of key players and product offerings Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective towards market performance

Get Order Copy of the Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/9887

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald