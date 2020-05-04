Protein Binding Assays Market Set For A Booming First Quarter || GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Sovicell GmbH; Absorption Systems LLC; Cyprotex; Bioduro

Global protein binding assays market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 630.00 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing volume of contract research organizations globally and the increasing applications of these compounds for development and discovery of drugs for the pharmaceutical industry.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global protein binding assays market are Merck KGaA; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Sovicell GmbH; Absorption Systems LLC; Cyprotex; Bioduro; Eurofins Scientific; ADMEcell, Inc.; 3B Pharmaceuticals; Biotium; Beckman Coulter, Inc.; Sartorius Stedim BioOutsource Limited; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; nanoComposix; Abzena Ltd; Abcam plc; GVK Biosciences Private Limited; Promega Corporation; Arrayit Corporation among others.

Protein binding assays are compounds which are used for the manufacturing of various pharmaceuticals as they are able to identify and provide researchers & scientists with invaluable information for the reactions between molecules. They also provide insights into the concentration of proteins present during a specific reaction between molecules. This information is important due to the detection of effects that protein will have on the consumer of pharmaceuticals being developed consisting of these proteins.

Market Drivers

Focus on curbing the expenditure being incurred on the drug discovery and their manufacturing; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Availability of various advanced technologies utilized for protein binding; this factor will drive the market growth

Increasing volume of expenditure carried out for advancing the technologies available for development of pharmaceuticals will also boost the market growth

Increasing incidences of drug failures during the latter stages giving rise to usage of better components and understanding of pharmaceutical development acts as a market driver

Market Restraints

Concerns regarding various complications associated with technology available which is to be used in combination with these products is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Dearth of information and skills associated with utilization of protein binding assays globally; is another factor restricting this market growth

Complicated nature of standards present for the designing and development of assays will also impede the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2017, Promega Corporation announced the availability of “NanoBRET Target Engagement (TE) Intracellular Kinase Assay” which is the first available in the industry which can help in the quantification of inhibitor drugs binding with kinase proteins present inside live human cells. This assay is an advanced technology available for the identification of potency of kinase inhibitors in live cells

In March 2017, 3B Pharmaceuticals GmbH along with Sovicell GmbH announced the availability of a service designed for quantification of plasma protein binding capabilities of experimental drugs. “EScalate” is based on Sovicell’s proprietary equilibrium shift technology and this service will exclusively be provided by 3B Pharmaceuticals GmbH along with Sovicell’s reagents

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

