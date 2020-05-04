Point of Care Diagnostics Market Research: Key Companies Profile with Sales, Revenue, Price and Competitive Situation Analysis 2019-2024

2019 Research Report on Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market is a professional and comprehensive report on the Point of Care Diagnostics industry.

#Download Free PDF Sample Brochure of report Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market 2019 across with 189 Pages and in-depth TOC Analysis @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=278283

Key Players: Abbott (US), Roche (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Danaher (US), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Instrumentation Laboratory (US), PTS Diagnostics (US), Quidel (US), Chembio Diagnostic Systems (US), Sekisui Diagnostics (US), NovaBiomedical (US), EKF Diagnostics (UK), AccuBioTech (China), and Trinity Biotech (Ireland).

“The point-of-care diagnostics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2019 to 2024.”

The global point-of-care diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 46.7 billion by 2024 from USD 28.5 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.4%. Factors such as the high prevalence of infectious diseases in developing countries, increasing incidence of target conditions, and increasing inclination toward home healthcare across the globe are driving the market for point-of-care diagnostics. However, product recalls, a lack of alignment with test results obtained from laboratories, stringent & time-consuming approval policies, and a reluctance to change existing diagnostic practices are expected to restrain market growth.

“The glucose monitoring products segment is expected to command the largest share of the POC diagnostics market in 2019.”

Based on product, the point-of-care diagnostics market is segmented into glucose monitoring, infectious disease testing, cardiometabolic monitoring, coagulation monitoring, hematology testing, urinalysis testing, cholesterol testing, drugs-of-abuse testing, tumor/cancer markers, pregnancy & fertility testing, fecal occult testing, and other POC products. The glucose monitoring products segment is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2019. The increasing number of POC glucose monitoring devices, coupled with the growing prevalence of diabetes, is expected to drive the growth of the POC diagnostics market for glucose monitoring products in the coming years.

Get Flat 20% Discount on this Latest Research Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=278283

“The microfluidics segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the POC diagnostics market, by platform,during the forecast period.”

On the basis of platform, the point-of-care diagnostics market is segmented into lateral flow assays, dipsticks, microfluidics, molecular diagnostics, and immunoassays. The microfluidics segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.Technological advancements and increasing initiatives by market players for developing novel microfluidics-based POC products are propelling the growth of the microfluidics market.

“The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The point-of-care diagnostics market, by region, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period,due to the growing initiatives by market players, increasing patient population base, and rising number of partnerships and joint ventures in this region.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

From an insights perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis, such as market share analysis of top players and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the point-of-care diagnostics market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, will help firms garner greater market shares.

Download Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=278283

In the end, the Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market report’s conclusion part notes the estimation of the industry veterans.

Connect Us for more information at [email protected] or Call Us + 1 888 391 5441.

About Us: DeepResearchReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald