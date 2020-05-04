Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Overview and Scope, Share by Applications Forecast 2020 to 2026

The Report scope of Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Market 2020 includes Market Trends, Market Size and in-depth analysis and Forecast till 2026.

The global Passenger Boarding Bridge Market is valued at 386.3 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 469 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2026.

Passenger Boarding Bridge, sometimes abbreviated as PBB and also called air bridge, is a portable lifting channel at the airport to connect the lounge with the planes.

In recent time, high growth in the new construction and renovation of airport is some of the major drivers of global passenger boarding bridge industry.

During the past five years from 2010 to 2014, global passenger boarding bridge industry developed fast.

At present, global passenger boarding bridge industry shows a high concentration. Among the manufacturers, CIMC (China), JBT Aerotech (US) and ThyssenKrupp Access Solutions (Germany) are the top three largest around the world and more than 85% of the total products are produced by these three companies in 2014.

In terms of geography, Asia-Pacific dominates the global passenger boarding bridge market followed by US and EU. Asia-Pacific region is the largest and fastest growing market. Among Asia-Pacific, China and India are the biggest market, in addition, China is also the largest exporter around the globe.

Top Key Players included in the current scope of Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Report 2020:

JBT Aerotech, ThyssenKrupp Access Solutions, Hyundai Rotem, MHI, FMT, ADELTE, CEL, ShinMaywa, CIMC, Vataple, and other.

Market segmented on the basis on following Types:

Glass Walled

Steel Walled

Other

Market segmented on the basis on following Applications:

Small Aircraft

Medium Aircraft

Large Aircraft

Other

Region Specific Reports are also available

– North America Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Report 2020

(United States, Canada and Mexico)

– South America Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Report 2020

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– Europe Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Report 2020

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

– Asia-Pacific Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Report 2020

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

– Middle East and Africa Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Report 2020

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

