Ostomy Drainage Bags Market 2026:Quantitative Analysis By Hollister Incorporated, Coloplast, Torbot Group, Inc., Marlen Manufacturing & Development Company, Nu-Hope Laboratories

Global ostomy drainage bags market is registering a steady CAGR of 4.5%in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rise in elderly population, rising incidence of cancer and technical developments in ostomy products.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global Ostomy Drainage Bags Market are ConvaTec Inc., Flexicare (Group) Limited, B. Braun Melsungen AG, ALCARE Co., Ltd, Pelican Healthcare Limited, Salts Healthcare Ltd, Welland Medical Limited., Hollister Incorporated, Coloplast, Torbot Group, Inc., Marlen Manufacturing & Development Company, Nu-Hope Laboratories, Inc., Perfect Choice Medical Technologies, Ostomy Products, Prowess Care, Goodhealth Inc.. Romsons, 3M, SimplyMedical.com and Oakmed Healthcare among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, UOAA’s 7th National Conference was held on 8 and 9 August, 2019 at Pennsylvania on ‘discover a world of ostomy product’. The conference was visited by ostomy producers, accessories producers, retailers, fashion specialists and associated assistance organizations. Visitors often discover enthusiastic holders and innovators of distinctive ostomy products on side to present their products to you.

In November 2016, Coloplast acquired Comfort Medical, the U.S. specific-to-consumer national catheter and ostomy supplier. The acquisition has strengthened and enabled the Coloplast’s aim to introduce creative products and facilities to the U.S. industry. This will help the company to expand the U.S market share

Segmentation: Global Ostomy Drainage Bags Market By Product Type Colostomy Bags Ileostomy Bags Urostomy Bags Continent Ileostomy Bags Continent Urostomy Bags By Procedure Colostomy Urostomy Ileostomy By Usage Reusable Disposable By End User Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Homecare Others By Geography North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Middle East and Africa Get Full Table Of content @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-ostomy-drainage-bags-market

