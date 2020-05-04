Organic Feed Market worth US$ 10.1 Billion by 2025 | Global Major Manufacturers, Production and Sales Market Comparison

According to Market Study Report, Organic Feed Market 2020 provides a comprehensive analysis of the Organic Feed Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Organic Feed Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Organic Feed Market size is estimated at US$ 6.8 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 10.1 Billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. This report spread across 169 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 114 Tables and 45 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Organic Feed Market:

Cargill (US) BernAqua (Belgium) Country Heritage Feeds (Australia) ForFarmers (Netherlands) SunOpta (Canada) Ranch-Way Feeds (US) Aller Aqua (Denmark) Purina Animal Nutrition LLC (US) Scratch and Peck Feeds (US) Cargill (US) Hi Peak Feeds (UK)

“The cereal & grains segment in the organic feed market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.”

Based on type, the cereals & grains segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the organic feed market in 2019. The cereals & grains segment in the market includes wheat, corn, and barley. The US is one of the largest wheat and maize-producing countries in the world. According to the USDA, maize ranks first, soybean ranks second, and wheat ranks third for the production of field crops.

“The poultry segment in the organic feed market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.”

The poultry segment is estimated to account for a major share in the organic feed market share in 2019. Poultry meat is the most popular animal-food product purchased among consumers. According to the USDA, in the US, the largest volume of organic meat sales is poultry. According to the USDA’s Economic Research Service (ERS), in 2016, the number of certified organic broilers produced totaled over 19 million in the country.

“The pellets segment in the organic feed market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.”

Pellets are the most common and preferred form of organic feed. They also contain a high level of binders, as compared to the mashed form of organic feed. The pelleted form of organic feed stimulates early feed intake. Pelleting of organic feed also reduces wastage, as it is easy to feed to the animals, convenient to store, and is also preferred by backyard chicken farmers.

Competitive Landscape of Organic Feed Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

2.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

2.1.1 Visionary Leaders

2.1.2 Innovators

2.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.1.4 Emerging Companies

3 Ranking of Key Players, 2018

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 New Product Launches

4.2 Expansions

4.3 Acquisitions

4.4 Collaborations

Research Coverage:

The report segments the organic feed market, on the basis of type, livestock, form, additives, and region. In terms of insights, this report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global organic feed growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

