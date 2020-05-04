Optical Coherence Tomography Market to See Massive Growth by 2026| Michelson Diagnostics, Novacam Technologies Inc., CooperVision AG

This Global Optical Coherence Tomography Market report is produced based on the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises and the end-users’ organization type, and availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the exploration incorporates recorded information of five earlier years relating to organization profiles of key players/makers in the business. The Optical Coherence Tomography Market report mainly has elite information that is manually designed by research specialists to comprehend the market quickly. Businesses can achieve practical and enduring results with this report which are driven by accurate and timely research.

Global Optical Coherence Tomography Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.36 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.20 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing demand for the Internet.

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (U.S), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc (U.S) , F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Essilor France) , Imalux Corporation (US), Axsun Technologies (U.S), Topcon Corporation (US), Avinger (US), Agfa Healthcare(Belgium) , Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Heidelberg Engineering GmbH (Germany), Michelson Diagnostics (UK), Novacam Technologies Inc. (Canada), OPTOPOL Technology ., CooperVision AG (Poland), Abbott Medical Optics, Inc (US)., Alcon, Inc (US)., Canon Inc. (Japan), HAAG-Streit Group (Switzerland), Hoya Corporation (Japan), NIDEK CO., LTD. (JAPAN).

Optical coherence tomography (OCT) is an imaging technique that uses low-coherence light to capture micrometer-resolution, two- and three-dimensional images from optical scattering media. These systems are used in applications of, including art conservation and diagnostic medicine, notably in ophthalmology and optometry where it can be used to obtain detailed images from within the retina

According to World Health Organization, 51% of world blindness(20 million people) is due to cataract in 2010., almost more than half of these cases could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical equipment and devices for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

High demand to minimize capital expenses and demand to increase in it resources is going to act as a driving agent for the market.

There is an Increasing demand for the Internet that is going to act as a driving agent for the market.

There is an increase in R&D for Bandwidth- Applications that is going to act as a driving agent for the market.

Market Restraints

Evolving Standards for the industry is going to restrain the growth of this market.

Segmentation:

By Type, OCT frequency domain OCT spatial encoded frequency domain OCT spectral domain OCT

By Applications Age-related macular degeneration Central serous retinopathy Diabetic retinopathy Macular edema Macular hole Macular pucker Vitreomacular traction Pre-retinal membranes



By Organization Size Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

By Geography North America US. Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, DeepMind Technologies developed an algorithm that can scans eye far faster and accurately as some leading experts. It is the first medical field to be transformed by AI.

In April 2019 Georgetown University Medical Center and Massachusetts Institute of Technology published a report that shows using optical coherence tomography to image potential donor kidneys could help narrow the gap between kidney supply and demand. It will Increases use of OCT in a clinical setting, image analysis

Competitive Analysis:

Global Optical coherence tomography market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of optical coherence tomography market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

