Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Size, Leaders, Segment Analysis and Future Scope

The worldwide oligonucleotide synthesis market is growing due to favorable government policies, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer, advancements in synthesis technology, and ongoing research in synthetic biology. Valued at $1.5 billion in 2017, the domain is predicted to progress with a 10.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

Inquiry before purchase this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=oligonucleotide-synthesis-market

Over the years, the number of private and public organizations involved in synthetic biology research has grown significantly. Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars (Wilson Center), in a 2013 article, reported that the number of companies carrying out research in the field grew from 230 in 2009 to 503 by 2013. Such activities have paved the way for the development of small chemotherapeutic molecules and advanced biopharmaceuticals. Further, developments, including microchip-aided production, are leading to cost-effective and swift manufacturing of oligonucleotides.

Now, the oligonucleotide R&D is itself being bolstered by growing government support in the form of funding and other initiatives. The U.S. government invested about $820 million in synthetic biology R&D between 2008 and 2014. Similarly, as per SynbiCITE an England-based organization, the U.K government invested over $400 million during 2009–2016 for establishing three training centers and six research institutes dedicated to synthetic biology. Thus, with favorable government attitude toward providing people with better levels of healthcare, the oligonucleotide synthesis market is predicted to continue on the path to prosperity.

Download sample copy of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/oligonucleotide-synthesis-market/report-sample

GLOBAL OLIGONUCLEOTIDE SYNTHESIS MARKET

By Product

Synthesized Oligonucleotides

Reagents

Equipment

By Application

Research

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

By End User

Academic research institutes

Diagnostic laboratories

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald