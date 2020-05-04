Millets Market will Generate Massive Revenue in Future | Cargill,Incorporated, Bayer AG, Seedway, LLC, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., BrettYoung

Latest Report added to database “Global Millets Market Trends & Forecast 2019-2026” by Data Bridge Market Research

Global millets market is expected to rise from its estimated value by registering steady CAGR of 4.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing population is the major growth factor for the growth of this market.

The Major players profiled in this report include Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt Ltd, Janadhanya, IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill,Incorporated, Bayer AG, Seedway, LLC, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., BrettYoung, Ernst Conservation Seeds, Roundstone, Just Organik, Rich Millet, Kottaram Agro Foods Pvt Ltd, OceanWP Theme and Pramoda Exim Corporation among others.

By Product (Organic, Regular),

Application (Infant Food, Bakery Products, Beverages, Breakfast Food, Fodder),

Distribution Channel (Trade Associations, Supermarket, Traditional Grocery Stores, Online Stores)

Market Drivers

Rising unsustainable nature of rice and wheat production will boost the growth of the market

Increasing awareness in people about the health benefits related with millets consumption is a driver for the market

Market Restraints

Short shelf life of millets will hamper the market growth

High prices as compared to largely consumed grains is restraining the growth of the market

