Meat Substitutes Market Size, Status and Global Outlook 2019: Amy’s Kitchen, Archer Daniels Midland, Beyond Meat, Blue Chip Group among others, ADM, DuPont

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the meat substitutes market in the next 8 years. Meat substitutes are products, which are similar to actual meat in terms of taste, appearance and flavour. They are also a healthier and nutritional substitute. Meat substitutes are composed of ingredients such as soy, wheat, and others.

Global Meat Substitutes Market is expected to reach USD 7.36 billion by 2025, from USD 4.33 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The Major players profiled in this report include Amy’s Kitchen, Archer Daniels Midland, Beyond Meat, Blue Chip Group among others, ADM, DuPont, The Nisshin Ollio Group, Sonic Biochem Limited, MGP Ingredients, Garden Protein International, Beyond Meat, Amy’s Kitchen, Quorn Foods, KELLOGG NA CO., The Monday Campaigns, Inc ,Field Roast, Gardein, MorningStar Farms, The Kraft Heinz Company, LIGHTLIFE FOODS, Cauldron Foods, Sweet Earth Foods, Tofurky, and VBites, among others.

By Category (Frozen, Refrigerated, Shelf-Stable),

By Type (Tofu & Tofu Ingredients, Tempeh, Textured Vegetable Protein , Other Soy Products, Seitan, Quorn & Other Meat Substitutes),

By Source (Soy, Wheat, Mycoprotein & Others)

The MEAT SUBSTITUTES report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Health benefits of meat substitutes

Rising health concerns due to increasing obesity levels.

Technological advancements to develop new product lines.

Increased preference for vegetarian and vegan foods.

Ill effects of consuming meat substitutes.

