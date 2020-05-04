IoT in Chemical Industry Market worth US$ 77.9 Billion by 2024 | Latest Innovation, Advance Technology, Top Companies

According to Market Study Report, IoT in Chemical Industry Market 2020 provides a comprehensive analysis of the IoT in Chemical Industry Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the IoT in Chemical Industry. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Get Free Sample Research Report in PDF format at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2819193

The IoT in Chemical Industry Market is estimated to grow from US$ 48.9 Billion in 2019 to US$ 77.9 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.7%. This report spread across 216 Pages, Profiling 22 Companies and Supported with 69 Tables and 61 figures is now available in this research.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Methodology Executive Summary Premium Insights Market Overview Chemical 4.0 Market, By Type Chemical 4.0 Market, By Industry Vertical Chemical 4.0 Market, By Process Chemical 4.0 Market, By Region Competitive Landscape Company Profiles Appendix

“Enabling technology is expected to be the fastest-growing type segment of the IoT in Chemical Industry market, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024.”

The enabling technology segment is projected to register the highest growth, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The growing concern toward the reduction of risk associated with chemical and metal industries, rising environmental concerns due to chemical release from the plants, and the rising emphasis on circular economy are driving the demand for digital transformation, which is leading to the growth in the IoT in Chemical Industry market.

More information about Discount (New Year Offers) at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=2819193

“Chemical verticals segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate, between 2019 and 2024.”

The chemical verticals segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024. This is owing to the increase in chemical production across various regions and rise in demand for specialty chemicals in advanced engineering processes. The chemicals segment is expected to reach USD 5 trillion in next 5 years.This also reflects the growing chemical production facilities and infrastructure globally. The increased number of chemical refineries and production plants is expected to impact the market positively since new plants are highly anticipated to adopt technologies such as IoT, big data, augmented reality, and industrial robots.

“Rising customer demand from food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries and the growth in chemical production are likely to drive the demand for IoT in Chemical Industry in APAC.”

The APAC IoT in Chemical Industry market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The growing chemical production in China and increasing urbanization and industrialization are driving the IoT in Chemical Industry market in the region. In addition, the rise of mining and metal companies in the region will further drive the IoT in Chemical Industry market.

Top Companies profiled in the IoT in Chemical Industry:

Siemens AG (Germany) General Electric Co (US) ABB Ltd (Switzerland) Rockwell Automation Inc. (US) Emerson Electric Co (US) Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan) Honeywell International Inc. (US) Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan) Schneider Electric SE (Germany)

Ask Question @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=2819193

Reason to access this report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on IoT in Chemical Industry solutions offered by top players in the global market Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the IoT in Chemical Industry market Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets—the report analyzes the markets for IoT in Chemical Industry across regions Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global IoT in Chemical Industry market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the IoT in Chemical Industry market

#More information about Knowledge Store Subscription @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/knowledge-store-subscription?utm_source=Paid&utm_medium=Sudam&utm_campaign=Knowledge%20Store%20Subscription

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald