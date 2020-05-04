Infertility Treatment Market to See Massive Growth by 2026| The Cooper Companies Inc., Cook Group, Vitrolife, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., Genea Limited

This Global Infertility Treatment Market report is amazingly characterized by the application of several charts, graphs and tables depending on the extent of data and information involved. Being an outstanding resource of market info, the Infertility Treatment Market report provides recent as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2026. The analysis is fragmented by key players, gauge patterns, most recent market investigation, application utilization, and significant land profits. Moreover, the Global Infertility Treatment Market research report likewise gives an attentive examination of the present condition of the market which covers a few market elements.

Global Infertility Treatment Market By Procedure {ART, Artificial Insemination, IVF, Surrogacy, Fertility Surgery (Laparoscopy, Hysteroscopy)}, Product {Instruments (Microscopes, Imaging Systems, Sperm Analyzer Systems), Media, Accessories}, Patient Type (Male, Female), End User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Cryobanks), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Few of the major competitors currently working in the infertility treatment market are The Cooper Companies Inc. (US), Cook Group (US), Vitrolife (Sweden), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US) Esco Micro Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Genea Limited (Australia), IVFtech ApS (Denmark), Irvine Scientific (US), Baker. (US) KITAZATO CORPORATION. (Japan), Hamilton Thorne, Inc. (US), LABOTECT GMBH (Germany), SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH (Germany), INVO Bioscience (US), Nikon Instruments Inc. (Japan), AbbVie Inc. (US), Ferring B.V. (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany) and few among others.

Market Analysis:

Global Infertility Treatment Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 2.90 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 1.5 billion in 2018.

Market Definition:

Infertility can be defined as a condition where either male or female or both are not able to produce germ cells due to various factors including low sperm motility in males and ovulation problems in females. Various types of treatment such as Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), DNA fragmentation, surrogacy, in-vitro diagnosis, Zygote Intrafallopian Transfer (ZIFT) help these couples to conceive.

According to World Health Organization, prevalence values are 2.5 times larger in a two year time frame in women and there is no significant decrease in past 20 years. The burden in men is unknown. This burden could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical equipment and devices for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

Increase in the number of fertility clinics all over the world.

Technological advancements like use of time lapse technology and infertility treatment devices will boost the growth of the market.

Market Restraints

High procedural cost of assisted reproductive techniques

Lack of skilled staff will act as a restraint.

Stringent government regulations will restrain the growth of the market.

Segmentation: Global Infertility Treatment Market

By Procedure ART Artificial Insemination IVF Surrogacy Fertility Surgery Laparoscopy Hysteroscopy Myomectomy Laparotomy Tubal Ligation Reversal Varicocelectomy Microsurgical Reconstruction Vasovasostomy Vasoepididymostomy

By Product Instruments Microscopes Imaging Systems Sperm Analyzer Systems Ovum Aspiration Pumps Micromanipulators Systems Incubators Gas Analyzers Laser Systems Cryosystems Media Accessories

By End User Fertility Clinics Hospitals Cryobanks

By Geography North America US. Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In 15 th march 2019, Vitrolife, market leader of time-lapse systems for use in assisted reproduction, launched EmbryoScope+ launched in the Chinese market which is world’s largest market in terms of IVF treatments.

march 2019, Vitrolife, market leader of time-lapse systems for use in assisted reproduction, launched EmbryoScope+ launched in the Chinese market which is world’s largest market in terms of IVF treatments. In 18th march 2018, Genea, leading fertility group, opened a fertility clinic in Melbourne which will help the company to expand.

Competitive Analysis:

Global infertility treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of infertility treatment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global infertility treatment market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

