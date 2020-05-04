WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity 2020 Global Market Net Worth US$ 9.09 billion Forecast By 2026”.

The global In-flight entertainment and connectivity market is anticipated to reach USD 9.09 billion by 2026. The development of innovative wireless solution and rising BYOD trend is anticipated to propel the market growth for In-flight entertainment and connectivity market. Further, the demand is propelled by mounting commercial aviation & fleet expansion. Also, rising HD content availability across various platforms is anticipated to bolster the market demand. However, recent administrative regulations for integration of In-flight entertainment and connectivity into aircrafts in several developed economies such as US is expected to control the industry progress. Such regulations limits the integration of in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems to a certain degree for ensuring safe travel by reducing the possibility of accidents related to weight and cabling of the in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems. Also, the high costs associated to procurement and content services can also restrict the market growth.

Major Key Players

Major industry players in In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market include GoGo, Panasonic Avionics, OnAir, Global Eagle Entertainment, Honeywell, Inmarsat, Thales, Zodiac Aerospace, Echostar Corporation and Rockwell Collins among others. Several players in the market are adopting the strategy of mergers and acquisitions with an aim to offer improved service portfolio coupled with high-speed at cost-effective pricing. Also, companies are highly focused towards product development. For instance, recently, GoGo announced the introduction of Gogo Vision Touch, a seatback product.

The report published on the global In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity market is a comprehensive analysis of the market providing an overview covered with product definition and applications. The market status and size has been presented for the period from 2020 to the year 2026. Regarding the market data collected from previous years, a thorough analysis of the data is available. The market forecast based on the different parameters affecting the growth of the overall market is also provided. The market has extensively been covered in terms of the latest trend shifts and developments.

Market Dynamics

The major factors that determine the overall performance of the In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity market have been covered under this market study. The market has been studied at various levels covering the global, regional, and industrial components of the market. The market data regarding the product pricing and the price indices for other goods in the market have been analyzed for a comprehensive report presentation. The supply and demand forces acting on the market and the factors affecting these aspects of the global market have also been covered. The production and consumption data collected has been used for this study.

Segmental Analysis

The report gives a region-wise study of the In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity market based on the geographical segments. The market data regarding the apparent consumption, production and import and export have been studied in this section. The market shares for each of these regions have been calculated to present a comparative study of the overall revenue of the product market. The other important segmentation of the market that has been presented in the analysis is the classification of the market consumer base into segments based on the product types and end-user applications. These segments have been analyzed based on their growth rates regarding sales and revenue among other important parameters.

Research Methodology

The market research team has made extensive use of economic modelling and analysis to provide substantial results used in the report findings. The global In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity market has been studied using Porter’s Five Forces model covering the major parameters, such as the threat of new entrants and substitute products, the bargaining power of customers and suppliers and the market competitive scenario based on the key players in the market. Regarding the companies covered by this report, a SWOT analysis assessing the core competencies and weaknesses have been presented.

Key Players Analysis

The major companies operating in the In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity market at global and regional levels that have significant market shares have been strategically profiled in the report. The various marketing strategies and development plans implemented in the past few years have been covered in this report. The complete product portfolios of the companies covering the products and services offered by them have been discussed in detail. The areas served by each of these players have also been presented. The key industry trends and consumption patterns regarding the market offerings for each of the manufacturers have been included in the market report.

